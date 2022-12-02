In China, citizens have been hit with two lockdowns. One on the streets, which bars them from leading a normal life as the coronavirus looms, and the other, which hinders their ability to vent out the very frustration against COVID restrictions on their mobile devices. As public anger continues to rage over the stringent measures imposed to contain the spread of the virus, the Chinese government has resorted to wiping out posts on social media that offer a peek of citizens in distress.

Protesters in China, apart from marching on the streets, are using cryptic codes in order to evade censors on social media as they vent their anger against the zero-Covid policy and its torchbearer, President Xi Jinping. According to The Telegraph UK, the cryptic terms include "shrimp moss" and “banana peel."

While the words may appear garbled at first, carefully evaluating them reveals that the former has the same initials as Jinping’s name in the Chinese language, and the latter sounds slightly similar to “step down.” On multiple social media platforms, Chinese authorities banned obvious keywords and common internet searches.

In order to circumvent this, users launched a spree of repeated “positive” terms on apps like WeChat and Weibo, such as "good good good" and "right right right right right.” Echoing protesters who held blank white sheets to represent the restriction on free speech in China, users on social media shared blank white images on their WeChat profiles, which rings a bell to the Black Lives Matter movement when tons of users changed their profiles to a plain black screen following the death of George Floyd.

Chinese authorities wipe out social media clips displaying protests

Social media platforms like WeChat continue to be flooded by clips of protests and unrest in China, despite desperate attempts by the Chinese authorities to remove them from the face of the internet. “I started refreshing constantly, and saving videos, and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” Beijing resident Elliot Wang told the Associated Press.

“A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them too, but they would get taken down quickly,” she added. For now, Chinese authorities operating the mighty censorship machine continue to tussle with angry protesters, who are raging on the streets, and simultaneously leading a cryptic battle in the digital space.