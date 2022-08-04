After a fuming China fired missiles into Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, former Japanese minister Yasuhide Nakayama spoke to Republic on Thursday. During the exclusive conversation, the former Japanese Minister condemned the action of China post US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and sought for the Chinese military drills to be 'immediately stopped'.

'Freedom to protect navigation, need of the hour'

Carrying out military drills near Taiwan, five of China's missiles landed in Japan's EEZ. The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles from Japan's coastline, beyond the limits of its territorial waters. Japan is an ally of the United States that has played a key role to counter China's rise in East Asia.

"The People's Liberation Army, even before Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, was going to shoot ballistic missiles to our region close to Taiwan...What they need to understand is that the ocean in Taiwan is not the Chinese ocean, this is a free operation region in the Pacific Ocean...we have to protect the freedom of navigation," Nakayama said.

'A message of impact to Japan'

The Japanese politician further said, "From an economic point of view, Japan imports 90% of its oil from the Middle East. The oil comes from near the coast of Taiwan. Also, 6% of its gas resources come from the same region. So Chinese People's Liberation Army, as well as Xi-Jinping's message, is an impact on us. If you look at the Tokyo stock exchange market, the prices going high and low...the economy will be in a messy situation."

Underlining the need for joint action, Nakayama said, "Now it would be to see that when Nancy Pelosi goes back, how the United States is going to react and show the deterrence towards China and also PLA activities. Will they think about the One-China policy? I hope the US is going to re-think the One-China policy and also, we don't want to see the next Ukraine in Asia."