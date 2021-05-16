Experts Demand Further Investigations Into COVID-19 Origin After WHO's Inconclusive Report

Following World Health Organization’s inconclusive report, leading infectious disease experts have condemned the UN agency for its failure to properly investigate the COVID-19 origins. According to Daily Mail, 18 scientists from the world’s top universities, including Cambridge, Harvard and Yale, have demanded further investigations into the origins of the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the world with over 16 crore infections and more than 30 lakh deaths globally. In a letter to the journal Science, the health experts said that theories of “accidental release” from a lab and zoonotic spillover both remain viable.

The signatories include Ravindra Gupta, the Cambridge geneticist who has played a key role in Britain's response to variants and Ralph Baric, a US epidemiologist. The experts called for more investigations in a bid to determine the origin of the pandemic. They said that knowing how COVID-19 emerged is critical for informing global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks.

The international disease experts criticised the WHO’s inquiry for claiming that a laboratory leak was “extremely unlikely” when there is no strong evidence to support either theory. They said that the organization must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until they have sufficient data. Further, the experts added that a “proper investigation” should be transparent, objective, data-driven, inclusive of broad expertise, subject to independent oversight and responsibly managed to minimise the impact of conflicts of interest.

Experts call governments to question origin of virus

The experts also called for governments across the world to come together and question the origins of the virus as scientists cannot alone dig into the root of the global mess. A separate panel of independent experts who reviewed the World Health Organization's (WHO) response to the Coronavirus pandemic also said the world health body should be granted guaranteed access rights in countries across the world to probe the emerging outbreaks of virus and diseases. This assumes significance in light of WHO repeatedly absolving China for its response against the COVID-19 pandemic and on alerting the world about the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, China has maintained that the virus originated elsewhere while it was first detected in Wuhan. China even refused to hand over key data to the WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the global pandemic began. WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said his team suffered rejections from China in accessing "raw data on early COVID-19 cases," while adding that more "collaborative studies" are required with "more timely and comprehensive data sharing".

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay/Twitter