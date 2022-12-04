Explainer: China's Manufacturing Sector And Structural Challenges It Faces

Foxconn’s iPhone manufacturing plant in Zhengzhou is struggling to find enough workers. The trouble started when Covid cases began going up. The company placed its workers under “closed loop” management, which means that workers were barred from leaving the site. Many workers did not want to live with the Covid restrictions and started walking away from the city, quitting their job.

Due to the labour shortage, the plant hired seasonal workers, offering them higher pay if they decide to leave their hometown and work in Zhengzhou. However, when the workers came, the company offered them lower pay. This resulted in protests, which were put down by Chinese police authorities violently. After the protests, the factory said that workers will be paid what they were promised initially.

Foxconn's past in China

This is not the first time Foxconn is facing problems. Back in 2010, a massive controversy broke out after a wave of suicides occurred at the company’s Shenzhen plant. According to a report from the Financial Times, it triggered global scrutiny regarding the condition of workers in China’s factories. There was a lot of talk about “change” and “making things better” but the only change that occurred was Foxconn shifting production inland, where labour is still cheaper, compared to China's now-developed coastal areas. The recent protests in Zhengzhou signify the fact that China’s manufacturing sector faces multiple challenges.

Impact of friend-shoring on China's manufacturing sector

China is considered the world’s factory floor and in recent days, a lot of trouble has been brewing on the world’s factory floor. The unrest in factories, underneath the shadow of geopolitics and rising labour costs in China, is driving firms to pursue “friend-shoring “, which is a play on the word “offshoring”. Offshoring refers to the phenomenon where firms close down manufacturing facilities in prosperous nations and start manufacturing plants in developing nations, as the cost of labour is cheaper in these nations, which results in higher profit margins for the firms.

Offshoring is a consequence of macroeconomics’ thumb rule that states - all other things being equal, in labour-intensive industries, capital goes where labour is cheap. Friend-shoring is an attempt to align the profit motive of firms with the nation's security interests. Offshoring is value-neutral, but friend-shoring takes values into account. The idea of friend-shoring was proposed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The impact of friend-shoring will be that firms which relied on China for manufacturing their goods, will now diversify away from China. They will manufacture in those nations whose security interests converge with US security interests. In other words, cheap labour will be the necessary factor but not the sufficient factor.

Although nearly 74 per cent of all iPhones are still manufactured in China, compared to just 6 per cent in India, JP Morgan predicts that by 2025, 25 per cent of all iPhones will be manufactured in India. How China will adapt to this changing environment remains unclear. China's rise as a manufacturing powerhouse can be attributed in large part to the government's economic policies and strategic planning. Beginning in the 1980s, China implemented a series of reforms designed to open up its economy and promote economic growth, including the establishment of special economic zones, the liberalisation of prices and trade, and the encouragement of foreign investment. These policies allowed China to take advantage of its large and low-cost labour force to become a major manufacturing hub for international companies, and helped to drive its rapid economic growth.

Which economic model fuelled China's manufacturing sector?

One of the key policy initiatives that contributed to China's rise as a manufacturing powerhouse was the establishment of special economic zones. These zones, which were located in coastal areas of the country, offered foreign investors favourable tax and regulatory policies, as well as access to cheap labour and infrastructure. Shenzhen is a perfect example of how this model worked. Shenzhen was a quaint fishing village up until the late 1970s, but today it is a key economic node.

China initially had poor infrastructure as it was an agrarian rural nation but Beijing made significant investments in infrastructures, such as roads, ports, and airports, which helped to transform the country's transportation and logistics capabilities. The macroeconomic concept that worked in China’s favour was the concept of factor endowments. This concept suggests that countries will tend to produce and export the goods and services that make use of their abundant factors of production, and will import the goods and services that make use of their scarce factors of production.

In the case of China, its abundance of low-cost labour made it well-suited for the production of manufactured goods, which helped drive its rapid economic growth and its rise as a manufacturing powerhouse. But now the very same concept is working against it. The fact that the Foxconn factory has to struggle to find workers, and the fact that workers are protesting that they are not getting the wage they want, reveals that labour is no longer cheap in China, which poses a risk to China’s entire manufacturing model.

Xi Jinping, like many other Chinese leaders, considers manufacturing as a crucial component of national comprehensive power. During a speech in 2014, Xi outlined his vision for the country's future, stating that China should "work hard to build a strong manufacturing country". In another speech in 2015, Xi emphasized the importance of manufacturing to China's economic growth, stating that "manufacturing is the foundation of a country's economy". How China escapes the middle-income trap remains to be seen.