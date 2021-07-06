'Facts Have Proven': China Calls US 'top Threat To Global Cybersecurity'

As the relations between the United States and China continues to soar, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on July 5 said that Washington is “the top threat to global cybersecurity." In a regular press briefing on Monday, Wenbin cited “facts” that have repeatedly emerged to claim that the US has been pressuring companies to install backdoors in a bid to obtain user data in violation of relevant rules.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that, for long, the US has been taking advantage of its advanced tech capacity to run invasive surveillance on people at both home and abroad. He also blamed the US for stealing several types of data and for the violation of all kinds of privacy.

"As facts have proven time and again, it is the US that has been forcing companies to install backdoors and obtaining user data in violation of relevant rules. The US itself is the top threat to global cybersecurity," Wenbin said.

As per news agency ANI, he further said, “The Patriot Act adopted after 9/11 requires cyber companies to offer regular updates on user information. This move has drawn much attention from around the world. France's CNIL decided in December last year that the French websites of Google and Amazon breached relevant French law by placing cookies on the computers of users without obtaining prior consent and without providing adequate information. Earlier, Ireland asked Facebook to suspend the transmission of EU user data to the US.”

"We call on the international community to jointly expose and reject US practices that endanger global cybersecurity and undermine global rules," he added.

Chinese newspaper paid millions to US dailies: Report

China-US relations have continued to deteriorate after Washington took a stark opposition against Beijing in several issues including the origin of COVID-19, human rights violation of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. Meanwhile, citing disclosures made by the Justice Department, an independent analyst reported that the Chinese state-run newspaper China Daily paid several hundred thousand dollars to American publications like Time magazine and Foreign Policy magazine over a period of six months. According to the disclosure, Time magazine received $700,000, Financial Times $371,577, Foreign Policy magazine $291,000, the Los Angeles Times $272,000, and others received over $1 million.

IMAGE: AP