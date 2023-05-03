Fang Bin: China Releases COVID Whistleblower From Wuhan After 3-yr In Prison, Says Report

A Chinese citizen journalist who had gone missing three years ago while covering the Wuhan coronavirus lockdown and was subsequently found to have been held in custody by the authorities, has been released, reported The Guardian.

Several media outlets have reported that Fang Bin was released from detention on Sunday, citing sources close to his family. He reportedly traveled to Beijing, where some of his relatives reside, before being returned to Wuhan on Monday morning. He is said to be under close scrutiny and supervision in Wuhan.

As per a Chinese organisation that monitors human rights issues, both the authorities in Beijing and Wuhan have been passing the responsibility of Fang Bin's custody back and forth, indicating a lack of willingness to take responsibility for him.

Fang Bin was one of several Chinese individuals who were singled out by the authorities for openly reporting on the events surrounding the initial major COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Along with fellow citizen journalist Chen Qiushi, he went missing from Wuhan in February 2020.

Chen Qiushi reappeared in September 2021 during a live broadcast on his friend's YouTube channel, in which he revealed that he had been struggling with depression. However, he did not disclose any specifics regarding the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Fang Bin's disappearance was marked by ambiguity and secrecy, as there were contradictory accounts regarding his whereabouts. Some sources claimed that he was being detained, while others stated that he was living under supervision with his parents, or being monitored at an undisclosed location - a type of clandestine detention used in China, which permits authorities to detain a person for up to six months without charging them. Reports have suggested that his family refrained from speaking publicly about the situation due to concerns for their safety.

Fang sentenced to three years in prison: Report

On Sunday, an anonymous source revealed to the Associated Press that Fang Bin had received a three-year prison sentence for the crime of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a loosely defined charge that has historically been employed against political dissidents in China. Radio Free Asia further reported that he served his sentence at a correctional facility located in the Jiangxia district of Wuhan.

In December 2020, Zhang Zhan, a journalist who had previously worked as a lawyer, was given a four-year prison sentence on the same charge of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" for her reporting on the situation in Wuhan. After being detained, Zhang began a hunger strike and her supporters have voiced significant apprehension over her physical well-being.

In 2021, Zhang Zhan's former lawyer expressed to The Guardian that her prison sentence was a warning issued by the Chinese government and insinuated that she was being subjected to harsh treatment as a form of retribution for her reporting.

China's government has frequently faced allegations of lacking transparency since the outbreak of COVID-19. Wuhan, which is home to 11 million people, was the initial city in a series of locations worldwide to undergo a severe city-wide lockdown in response to the virus.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, both traditional and citizen journalists attempted to disseminate information about the devastating impact of the virus, which caused a strain on hospitals and other essential services. However, the Chinese authorities attempted to tightly manage the spread of information, impeding reporting and arresting journalists and whistleblowers who sought to expose the truth about the outbreak.