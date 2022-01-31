FCCC Report Asserts Media Freedom In China Is Deteriorating At 'brisk Pace'

A recent report by a group representing foreign journalists in China suggested that media freedom is deteriorating at a "breakneck pace," in the country. The report prepared by the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCCC) highlighted that journalists in the country are subjected to physical assaults, hacking, online abuse, and visa denials. They noted that local journalists in mainland China and Hong Kong are also forced to go through different challenges. Notably, the Chinese government has declared the FCCC an "illegal organisation," BBC reported.

The report is released as the global media focuses on the Beijing Winter Olympics, which is already being scrutinised because of alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang and a crackdown in Hong Kong. According to the report, the state has hounded foreign journalists to the point where a few correspondents have fled mainland China. Meanwhile, several others have been obliged to devise emergency evacuation strategies as a safety measure, it stated. The FCCC report further revealed that overseas journalists' Chinese colleagues, as well as their families, have also been harassed by authorities.

Journalists held over suspicion of being involved in state security cases

As per the report, several journalists, including Australian Cheng Lei and Chinese national Haze Fan, have been held for more than a year on suspicion of being involved in state security cases. "Continuation of zero- COVID policies, personnel challenges, mounting geopolitical tensions, growing mistrust, and open hostility towards Western media in China combine to create a perfect storm," one of the editors said in the report, as per BBC. According to FCCC, authorities have also exploited the pandemic to postpone reporting trips and visa approvals to new journalists. As a result, bureaus are experiencing staff shortages, which has hampered their ability to report on the country.

FCCC "lacks morality and ideals": Chinese govt

The Chinese government has been accused of genocide against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, however, it outrightly denies it. John Sudworth, the BBC's China correspondent, who covered Xinjiang extensively, departed the country for Taiwan in 2021. As per the report, police officers in plain clothes followed him and his family to the airport and into the check-in area. It should be mentioned here that China has strongly retaliated against previous claims by the FCCC that journalists were mistreated, stating that the group "lacks morality and ideals."

