Fewest Marriages In More Than 3 Decades. Less Birth Rates. This Is The 'new' China

Why you’re reading this: According to the latest data emerged, China has recorded its lowest number of marriages which led to a domino effect on birth rates. A nearly decade-long decline and decrease in birthrate has triggered government concern about a demographic crisis. Notably, the data has been shared after it became available in public records.

3 things you need to know:

China’s population shrunk in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years, with just 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest level since the founding of Communist China in 1949.

According to United Nations, India has surpassed China in terms of the most populous country, with Beijing falling behind with 1.4 billion people.

Falling numbers of marriages and a marked decline in births have got significant attention from authorities in Beijing.

Why is no one marrying in China?

According to the report shared by China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday, around 6.83 million couples married in 2022. That’s down around a whopping 10.5% from the 7.63 million marriage registrations in 2021. This would be marking a record low since 1986, reported a Chinese media outlet. The report presented by Beijing's ministry has also highlighted the unusually challenging year 2022 for the people of China due to the government’s stringent Covid-19 protocols. As the Chinese government ordered restrictions, multiple cities and districts across the country were locked down, and daily life was disrupted by a host of strict rules.

Why does the low rate of marriages worry Beijing?

According to Chinese officials, there has been a direct relationship between fewer marriages and falling births in the country, where social norms and government regulations have made it challenging for unmarried couples to have children. The officials have tried to implement steps to reverse the decline, which comes amid financial pressures impacting China’s young adults, including high unemployment and the rising cost of living.

What measures Chinese authorities have adopted?

In order to reverse this problem, the government-affiliated China Family Planning Association extended a 2022 pilot program last month. This program has been designed to advocate “a new concept of marriage and childbearing”. So far, the program has been rolled out to 20 cities or municipal-level districts and this year 20 more localities have been added. The main focus is to motivate young people to get married at a “proper age” and encourage couples to share child-rearing responsibilities, said one of the officials associated with the program, reported CNN.