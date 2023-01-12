Five Dead And 13 Injured After Man Plows His Car Into Pedestrians In China's Guangzhou

At least five people were killed and 13 others were wounded in an accident when a man rammed his car at a four-way intersection in the Chinese city of Guangzhou during rush hour on the evening of Wednesday, BBC reported. Clips circulating on social media display the driver, who has been taken under arrest by the Chinese police, stepping out of the black SUV vehicle and tossing wads of cash in the air after the accident.

The fatal accident, which occurred at a crowded junction in the heavily populated city, has spurred outrage with many calling it a deliberate act. The incident took place at 5:25 pm during rush hour with many other vehicles around. As per local authorities, police and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene immediately after the crash.

BREAKING 🇨🇳 : Car ploughed into a group of pedestrians in the southern #Chinese city of Guangzhou, 5 dead, 13 injured pic.twitter.com/b5vcrlCmDb — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) January 11, 2023

Recent car accidents in China

An anonymous onlooker who spoke to state-run China News Service said that the car plowed through people walking on the busy road and did not stop. According to a report by CNN, local authorities said that the police had “controlled” and detained the driver, who is a 22-year-old man from the Chinese province of Guangdong. An investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident comes just days after a hotel guest rammed his car into the lobby of the hotel after he had engaged in a squabble with one of the staff members. The incident did not result in any casualties or injuries. Another similar incident occurred in February 2022, when an individual drove his mini truck into pedestrians in the Fujian province. Three people were killed and nine were injured in the accident.