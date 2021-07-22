Floods Sweep Central China, Xi Jinping Describes Situation As 'very Severe'

Record-breaking downpours led to water engulfing subways, damaging dams, and outpouring riverbanks in central China, imposing flood risk in the State. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called the flooding in central China's Henan province "very severe", as per the report in Xinhua. The President, on Wednesday, ordered authorities to prioritize the safety of people and the property of the nation.

Floods ravage central China

Jinping emphasized that authorities at all levels put people's safety at first, reported Xinhua. He ordered the State Flood Control, Drought Relief Headquarters and the emergency management, water resources and transport ministries to minimize casualties and property losses. As per the report, Xi Jinping in his address stated that flooding has led to waterlogging in Zhengzhou and other cities. Water in some rivers exceeded warning levels and dams have been damaged. The Chinese president added that several railways have been shut down and flights have been cancelled.

At least 33 people have been reported dead and eight have been reported missing on July 22. The rains have affected 3 million people in central China and about 376,000 residents have been relocated to safe places, reported the State media. The record rain has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops. It is reported that the floods have caused an economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan. Residents were trapped in the subway system while students and people were stranded at the schools and offices. Hospitals in Zhengzhou had also briefly lost power and 600 ailing patients had to be relocated, reported CNN. The Shaolin Temple, known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts has been affected as well. China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters, according to AP. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang due to the severe flooding. Transport and work have been disrupted throughout the province as rain has turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers.

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from AP