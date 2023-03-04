Following US Lab Leak Theory, WHO Urges Countries To Share Information On Covid Origin

The World Health Organisation is calling for transparency from all nations regarding their knowledge of the origins of Covid-19. This comes after claims by multiple US government agencies that a lab leak in China was responsible for the disease, which Beijing vehemently denied.

“If any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it’s essential for that information to be shared with WHO and the international scientific community,” the WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a press conference on Friday.

On Tuesday, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray, informed Fox News that his agency has concluded that a "potential lab incident" in Wuhan is the most likely source of the Covid-19 pandemic.

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

The initial cases of coronavirus were detected in the Chinese city where a laboratory conducting virus research is located, during late 2019. The Chinese authorities have refuted the FBI's allegation, dismissing it as an effort to defame Beijing.

Tedros emphasised that the primary objective of WHO was not to attribute responsibility, but rather to enhance "our comprehension of the pandemic's origins. This would enable us to prevent, prepare for, and manage future epidemics and pandemics more effectively".

According to him, the politicisation of the study of the pandemic's origins is complicating scientific research, which in turn is putting the world in a more precarious position.

In 2021, the United Nations health agency established the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago) with the objective of examining the genesis of the pandemic.

WHO once again calls for China to be transparent

“WHO continues to call for China to be transparent in sharing data and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results,” said Tedros, adding that he had written and spoken to top Chinese leaders on multiple occasions.

“Until then, all hypotheses on the origins of the virus remain on the table,” he added.

Other intelligence agencies within the United States believe that the virus arose naturally.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the Covid-19 technical lead at the WHO, stated that the organisation had contacted the US mission in Geneva to request additional information. Van Kerkhove reported, however, that they had yet to obtain the data upon which the US reports were based. “It remains vital that that information is shared”, to help move the scientific studies forward, she added.

Tedros argued that there is a moral duty to determine the origins of the pandemic, both for the millions who have died as a result of Covid-19 and those who are still struggling with long-term symptoms.

According to the WHO, over 6.8 million Covid-19 deaths and more than 758 million confirmed cases have been reported. The organisation acknowledges that the actual number of cases and fatalities is considerably higher than these figures.