Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou To Pay Historic 10-day Visit To China

Ma Ying-jeou, the former president of Taiwan, is scheduled to make a historic visit to China this month, becoming the first Taiwanese president, whether current or retired, to ever visit the Communist nation, reported Financial Times.

During the 10-day trip starting on March 27, the contrasting views of Taiwan's two major political parties on their relationship with China will be emphasised, just as they prepare to campaign for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in January 2024.

The timing of Ma's visit to China is notable as it will occur around the same time as Taiwan's current President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to travel to the United States, which is currently the sole provider of security assurances to Taiwan.

Tsai vs Ma on China-Taiwan ties

The Democratic Progressive Party, led by Tsai, regards Taiwan as an independent sovereign state. On the other hand, the Kuomintang, Ma's opposition party which originated in China, views Taiwan as a part of a larger Chinese nation, although not a part of the People's Republic of China. China asserts its claim over Taiwan as part of its own territory and has repeatedly threatened to use military force if Taiwan does not accept its authority.

Since Tsai's re-election in 2019, Beijing has intensified its intimidation of Taiwan through frequent air and naval maneuvers in the vicinity of the island. Despite these actions, China has refused to engage in any dialogue with Tsai's administration. Interestingly, the ruling Communist Party of China has been seeking to engage in talks with the Kuomintang.

According to Chao Chun-shan, a cross-strait expert who has advised the last four presidents of Taiwan, including Tsai and Ma, on China policy, it is anticipated that Beijing would focus on engaging in talks with the Kuomintang this year in preparation for the upcoming election in January, while simultaneously showing little interest in engaging with Tsai, reported FT.

“There will be a push for big dialogue this year, but after the election there will be a big change,” said Chao, who met China’s top Taiwan policy officials on a trip to Beijing with KMT vice-chair Andrew Hsia last month.

“If the DPP wins, they will pressure Taiwan to move towards unification with military threats. If the KMT wins, they will push Taiwan to move towards unification through negotiation,” he said.

Ma Ying-jeou's ties with Beijing

During his two consecutive presidential terms from 2008 to 2016, Ma Ying-jeou presided over a period of détente with Beijing. This was largely due to his acceptance of the notion that Taiwan was a part of China, even though the interpretations of what "China" meant differed between the two sides. As part of this policy, Ma reduced defence spending and adopted a restrained approach to foreign relations and issues of sovereignty.

Ma's administration successfully negotiated a bilateral trade agreement with China and later a second agreement for trade in services. However, these trade deals sparked widespread protests and pushback against closer ties with Beijing, disappointing China. In a historic meeting, Ma met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Singapore in November 2015, which marked the first-ever encounter between a Taiwanese and Chinese president. It was also the first meeting between leaders of the KMT and Chinese Communist Party since the end of the civil war they fought in China until 1949.