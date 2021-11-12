Founder Jack Ma Sidelined, Alibaba's 'Singles Day' Sees Slowest Ever Sales Growth In China

China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Singles' Day shopping event grew at slower pace this year, thanks to a more measured approach taken by the company. However, it has been a more subdued affair this year as Beijing cracks down on businesses and economic growth slows. Sales for the 11-day annual event increased at the slowest rate since its inception in 2009, up 8.5% from the previous year. Customer spending however, reached a new high of 540.3 billion yuan ($84.5 billion; £63.2 billion). Moreover, this year marks the first time that Alibaba's Singles Day, also known as the '11.11 Global Shopping Festival,' has failed to achieve double-digit year-on-year growth. However, it comes at a time when Alibaba has been scrutinised and fined 18 billion yuan (£2.1 billion) in April for monopolistic behaviour and its founder, Jack Ma, withdrawing from public view after criticising Chinese regulators.At the same time, China's tech firms are dealing with supply chain issues as well as intense political and regulatory scrutiny - all while pushing for common prosperity in the world's second largest economy, according to Sky News.

China's Q3 economic growth slowdowns to 4.9%

Consumers may also be wary of making unnecessary purchases as China's economic recovery slows. According to official figures, the world's second largest economy grew by 4.9% year-on-year in the July to September quarter. That was the slowest rate of sales growth in a year, and it was worse than analysts had predicted, BBC reported. It comes as the economy is being weighed down by power shortages, new outbreaks of COVID, and concerns about the country's property market. On Friday, November 11, the state-backed Securities Daily newspaper published an article criticising the festival's 'worship of turnover,' highlighting practices such as spam text messaging, unfair competition, and merchants offering misleading discounts.

Alibaba promoted Singles' Day event less aggressively this year

Singles' Day, which has surpassed US retail sales events such as Cyber Monday since its inception, has evolved into a multi-day shopping event. It has become a closely watched gauge of Chinese consumer sentiment and was already expected by analysts to deliver only moderate growth - as wider retail sales slow and the economy has been plagued by supply shortages, power outages, and COVID lockdowns, acording to Sky News. This year, Alibaba promoted it less aggressively than usual, signalling a shift in tone from previous years. It urged viewers of a three-hour livestream to contribute 1 million yuan (£120,000) to a rural southwest China elephant reserve.

In addition, the company, reportedly, highlighted initiatives such as a programme that assists disabled people in purchasing clothing and efforts to use more environment-friendly packaging. In the past, the festival has featured live stage appearances by Taylor Swift and Pharrell Williams. This year's celebrity speck included Chinese athletics star Su Bingtian and a video appearance by Benedict Cumberbatch.

