From CPRs On Floor To Weary Doctors, China's Hospitals Get Thrown Into Disarray Amid Covid

As China cripples with an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections, videos circulating on the Internet continue to display the plight of those on the healthcare frontline. From CPRs being administered on the ground to doctors collapsing due to burnout, Chinese hospitals stay on the brink of falling apart with thousands of patients, but not enough resources.

A clip shared on Twitter displays nurses in a hospital in the Chinese megacity of Chongqing, according to The Telegraph. Due to the overwhelming number of patients who have occupied beds, the staff is seen providing CPR on the floor. Another chaotic scene from a Chinese hospital appears to show a man kneeling down to a healthcare worker, pleading for help for his child. The staffer then proceeds to sit on the ground and explain in the native language about the hospital’s inability to help due to a lack of resources.

“A Chinese father kneels down and begs the hospital staff to help his kid with high fever and in return hospital staff kneels down and says he can't help in any way. Most of the hospitals in China are full with covid patients,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

A Chinese father kneels down and begs the hospital staff to help his kid with high fever and in return hospital staff kneels down and says he can't help in any way. Most of the hospitals in China are full with covid patients

Chinese workers were urged to go to work despite being infected

In Chongqing, where the video of the nurses providing CPR was captured, authorities announced on Sunday that workers in the public sector can go to work “as normal” despite being infected with the virus, CNN reported. The move comes after the Chinese government's abrupt U-turn of its long-running zero-COVID policy.

“Asymptomatic and mildly ill employees of the (Communist Party) and government organizations at all levels, enterprises and institutions can go to work normally after taking protective measures as necessary for their health status and job requirements,” the Chongqing pandemic response office said in a statement issued on the municipal government’s website.