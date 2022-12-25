Furious China Conducts Drills Near Taiwan In Response To US New Defence Authorisation Act

China has conducted military drills simulating an attack on Taiwan, citing provocation from the US as the motivation, The Mirror reported. The supposed provocation in this instance is the fact that the US approved $10 billion in assistance and weapons support for Taiwan through the National Defense Authorization Act. China views Taiwan as part of its own territory and has vowed to defend its "territorial integrity". The Chinese military stated that it will take all necessary steps to "defend its sovereignty". The Chinese foreign ministry also criticized the US for supporting Taiwan, accusing it of exaggerating a "China threat" and interfering in China's internal affairs.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has welcomed the US National Defense Authorization Act. Taiwan has said that the National Defense Authorization Act reflects the importance US attaches to US-Taiwan bilateral relationship and Taiwanese security. Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have been high since US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, evoking ire from Beijing.

Past instances of tension between China and Taiwan

There have been multiple instances of high tension across the Taiwan Strait. The first Taiwan Strait Crisis, also known as the 1954-1955 Taiwan Strait Crisis or the "August 23 Artillery Duel," occurred in 1954-1955. It was a conflict between the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC) over the disputed islands of Quemoy and Matsu, which are located in the Taiwan Strait. The crisis arose after the PRC began shelling the islands in an attempt to force the ROC to abandon them and reunify with the mainland. The crisis eventually ended in a stalemate, with both sides continuing to hold the islands. However, it marked the beginning of a long-standing and ongoing conflict between the PRC and ROC over the political status and sovereignty of Taiwan.

The second Taiwan Strait Crisis, also known as the 1958 Taiwan Strait Crisis or the "Second Taiwan Strait Crisis," occurred in 1958. The crisis arose after the PRC launched a series of missile attacks against the islands in an attempt to force the ROC to abandon them and reunify with the mainland. The attacks sparked a military response from the ROC and the United States, which sent military assets to the region to defend Taiwan and protect its interests.

The third Taiwan Strait Crisis, also known as the 1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis or the "Missile Crisis," occurred in 1996. In 1995, China conducted a series of missile tests near Taiwan, which were seen as a threat to the island's security. This led to a significant increase in tensions between the two sides, and the US deployed two aircraft carrier groups to the region in a show of support for Taiwan. The tensions eventually subsided, but the incident marked a significant escalation in the Taiwan Strait conflict. Since that time, a lot has changed. The US will think twice now about sending aircraft carriers into the Taiwan Strait.