Modern technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are said to make human lives easier, but a woman from China might disagree, according to a clip doing rounds on social media. Recently, Chinese social media network Weibo was flooded with a video of an unidentified woman violently breaking a robotic model into pieces.

The woman, dressed in a yellow jacket, was seen using a wide stick to hit the robot, as pieces of the machine got scattered on the floor. Fuming with frustration, the woman was heard hurling abuses at the disintegrated robot that was meant to check in patients at the Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University in the city of Xuzhou.

As the woman lost her cool and screamed in exasperation, employees at the hospital were seen taking cover behind the reception desk. The clip soon found its way to Twitter, amassing some 1.9 million views. "A Chinese woman is smashing a robot in the hospital. Because now in China's hospitals, make the doctor and all medical examination appointments are all done on the robots, very few nurses left to help the patients. Many find it a frustrating process," the caption reads.

JUST IN —— A Chinese woman is smashing a robot in the hospital. Because now in China's hospitals, make the doctor and all medical examination appointments are all done on the robots, very few nurses left to help the patients. Many find it a frustrating process. https://t.co/Ngtf7N7anv pic.twitter.com/s2VJgDdDEs — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) April 23, 2023

Social media users react to the viral clip

Reacting to the footage, one Twitter user wrote, "They have people out here actually believing that the "The Great Replacement" is about race. But, in reality, the only race being replaced is the human race." Another user added, "The robotic future is not good. Sci-fi come true but gone wrong." A third user said, "I can feel her pain and frustration. Humans need human interaction."

The video is one of the many shared on social media that give a peek into how China has lately deployed robots to perform tasks that were originally carried out by humans. One clip shared by the account 'Songpinganq' on Twitter displayed "robotdogs" howling at locals to present their COVID passports.