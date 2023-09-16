G77+China Summit Held In Cuba To Strengthen Voice Of 'Global South'

The two-day summit for the G77+China, a group consisting of the developing and emerging economies representing 80 per cent of the global population, kick-started on Saturday, September 16 in Havana. The forum aimed to address issues of the 'Global South', the challenges faced by the developing nations of the world, and sustainable solutions. This includes multilateral talks on constructing mutually beneficial partnerships and fostering multilateral cooperation between the participating nations.

Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit will issue the final declaration that would focus on the needs of the developing world as well as the unity of the Global South in being able to tackle the major challenges. The summit was attended by Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and a representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs led the Saudi delegation as the forum started in Cuba with an opening call to "change the rules of the game" of the global order.

The meeting came at a crucial time when frustration with the unilateral Western world order is ever-growing, there are differences among the countries over the Russia-Ukraine war, and there's a significant shift in the global economic system. The bloc was established by at least 77 countries of the global South in 1964 "to articulate and promote their collective economic interests and enhance their joint negotiating capacity," according to the G77+China website.

"After all this time that the North has organized the world according to its interests, it is now up to the South to change the rules of the game," the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the opening of the summit.

Leaders pose for a group photo. Credit: AP

'World undergoing changes on scale unseen': PRC

Diaz Canal emphasised that the developing nations were witnessing a "multidimensional crisis" due to the damages sustained from the policies of the developed nations, and their abusive unequal trade." During the opening remarks, Diaz-Canel stressed the establishment of the world which was "more representative and responsive to the needs of developing economies."

Addressing some 30 heads of state and government from Africa, Asia and Latin America, the Cuban leader said that the developing world was "trapped in a tangle of global crises." China's Xi acknowledged the host Cuba that acquired the presidency in January, saying that it contributed significantly to promoting the collective strength and solidarity of developing countries. PRC applauded Havana for safeguarding the interests of developing nations.

"The world is undergoing changes on a scale unseen in a century. Developing countries are becoming stronger. A significant shift is taking place in the international balance of power. And South-South cooperation is growing significantly in both quantity and quality," Xi stressed at the 2-day forum.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres walks with G77 leaders. Credit: AP

South-South cooperation in the quest for greater development

The Chinese officials made veiled attacks on its archrival the United States, saying that "unilateralism and hegemonism are becoming rampant". "Some countries are resorting to such practices as unilateral sanctions, erection of 'fences and barriers,' decoupling, and disruption of industrial and supply chains, seriously undermining the legitimate development rights and interests of developing countries and our space for development," Xi stressed. China, he continued, is the world's largest developing nation and a natural member of the Global South.

"We are ready to work with Cuba and other G77 members to open a new chapter in South-South cooperation in quest for greater development through stronger solidarity, build a Global South community with a shared future, and usher in a new era of common development," the Chinese representative stated.

On Saturday, the forum will declare a statement underscoring "the right to development in an increasingly exclusive, unfair, unjust and plundering international order," the foreign minister of host Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez, was reported as saying. The draft already consists of the issues of mutual interests to the developing countries and includes "a call for the establishment of a new economic world order," he added.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres who arrived on the island on Thursday to attend the forum said that G77+ China-like "multiplicity of summits reflects the growing multipolarity of our world." Guterres warned that "multipolarity could be a factor for escalating geostrategic tensions, with tragic consequences." Diaz-Canel, meanwhile took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the Cuban summit participants would "reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism, cooperation and development."