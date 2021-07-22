Gao Fu, Head Of Chinese Disease Control Confirms Taking 3 Different COVID-19 Shots

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 has devastated national across the world, a debate has started whether to inoculate third jab or 'booster shot' to protect against the contagious version of the deadly virus. Amid this condition, Chinese vaccine makers are looking at mixing their vaccines and whether a booster shot could help better protect against coronavirus. While speaking over the possibility of inoculating a third jab, the head of China’s Center for Disease Control, Gao Fu, in an interview to the state-run magazine Global People, has confirmed that he has taken three doses of the vaccine.

Gao confirms taking three different shots of covid vaccine

Earlier, he had said that the current vaccines offer low protection against the deadly virus and amalgamating them would boost their effectiveness against the stringent virus. Gao Fu said he was the first person in China to get an indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine in May 2020. Further, he maintained that he had three different doses of vaccine that work on diverse technology and added that he hadn't discovered any uneasiness after taking the shots. Despite worldwide discussion over the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine, the head of China's Center for Disease Control has affirmed that the indigenous vaccines have enough effectiveness to deal with the new variant of the coronavirus. "As the virus is changing its variants within a gap of three to four months, there is a probability that the vaccines will become more like flu vaccines," said Fu and added that life could go back to normal soon.

Exact efficacy of Chinese vaccines still a 'mystery'

Earlier, Sinopharm vaccine manufacturers have claimed that their vaccine has dispensed 79 per cent and 72 per cent effective during the second phase of the trial conducted at Beijing Institute of Biological Products and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products respectively. However, the drugmaker has not publicly revealed the efficacy data from the final stage of its clinical trials. While the researchers in Brazil, in May, had announced that Sinovac, another indigenous COVID vaccine, has an efficacy of 50.7 per cent against symptomatic coronavirus 19 cases and much stronger against severe disease. However, a recent report published in Global Times has claimed that Sinovac has produced 98.9 per cent antibodies when tested among the population aged between 3 and 17 years old.