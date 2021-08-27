German Defence Head Meets Troops, Thanks Them For Kabul Evacuations During Tashkent Visit

After the Taliban breached the high doors of Kabul, Afghanistan is under an extreme chaotic condition, and the soldiers have been tirelessly helping the people evacuate from the war-torn country. German Defence head Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer reached Uzbekistan's capital to meet and thank German soldiers who carried out the evacuation operation in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Germany announced that they had evacuated all their civilians and their evacuation operation has successfully come to an end.

Amid the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan, Germany has reportedly evacuated 5,300 people from the terrorist-ruled country. Taking to Twitter, the German Defence head informed us that she was currently in Tashkent to meet and thank the German soldiers who had successfully returned from Kabul. "Your outstanding commitment makes us proud," she tweeted.

Gemeinsam mit der Wehrbeauftragten @EvaHoegl, dem @BundeswehrGI und dem Vorsitzenden des @DBwV bin ich in Taschkent, um unseren Soldatinnen & Soldaten zu danken. Sie sind alle sicher aus Kabul zurück. Ihr herausragender Einsatz macht uns stolz. pic.twitter.com/57t5ATy7zS — A. Kramp-Karrenbauer (@akk) August 27, 2021

Kabul evacuations came to halt after twin bomb blast

The evacuation process at Kabul airport came to a halt after a twin bomb blast at Hamid Karzai airport, when desperate civilians were trying to flee the war-torn country on August 26. Two suicide bombers, as well as armed terrorists, attacked the Afghans and American soldiers who were busy in the evacuation operation. Later that day, the responsibility for the brutal attack was taken by another terrorist organization, named the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K). More than 100 were killed and over 1,300 people suffered injuries. Meanwhile, after the bombing, when the people around the airport area tried to flee, the terror outfit Taliban stopped everyone with heavy weapons at a distance of 500 meters from the airport. The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has already made Afghan civilians suffer. Meanwhile, the explosion at the airport has further shocked the world.

Evacuation process after bombing at Kabul airport

After Thursday's bombing at the international airport in Kabul, the evacuation operation came to a complete halt for several hours. However, considering the deadline and orders from the defence heads, soldiers deployed at the airport once again resumed the airlifting operation. Meanwhile, US President Joe Bidden has blamed the Islamic fundamentalist organization for the explosion and also pledged that the terrorists behind the bombing will pay the price and the US will hunt them down.

