Great Xi'tler 'only Wants Peace. A Piece Of...' In Video Exposing Beijing's Expansionism

Communist China's aggressive expansionist policies have recently led to tensions between Bejing and several of its neighbour countries including India. In a video which is doing rounds on social media, Chinese president Xi Jinping has been compared with dictator Adolf Hitler and the former has been called as 'Xi'tler'.

Beijing has repeatedly shown that it can make a new territorial claim or disturb the status quo anywhere at any time. CCP's old practice is to stealthily occupy another nation’s territory and then claim the area was part of China since ancient times. The video takes a jibe on Bejing's expanionist ideology and shows how China is in conflict with each and every country in the Asian continent.

'I don't want war. All I want is peace'

The animated character in the video portrayed as Xi Jinping along with two of his comrades sings a song and bursts into dance.

"I don't want war. All I want is peace. Piece! A large piece Kazakhstan and the whole of my stooge Pakistan. Dash lines can be eleven or nine, the South China Sea is eventually mine. Ladakh is creating a stinging pain. I do wonder if my efforts go in vain. Expansion is in my genes. How do I forget the Philippines? My claims may seem small in Tajikistan if you notice my desires of Kyrgyzstan. I won't spare Bhutan as a dragon land when I sail my ship to sail in Thailand. The entire neighbourhood is my area, be it North or South Korea. For starters, I would relish Nepal and Cambodia, the main course will be Malaysia-Indonesia. Once I silence the rising voices in Taiwan, my next expedition will tear of Japan. Bait will debt, pearls or propaganda, I swell with pride conquering Sri Lanka. As I said earlier, I need no war, to pocket the likes of feeble Myanmar. Chinese Dragon will be unchallenged ruler, under the leadership of 'The Great Xi'tler'" the lyrics read.

READ | Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics

READ | Donald Trump calls for world leaders to 'hold China accountable' at combative UNGA speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday assured the countries that China has no intention to fight a cold war or a hot one with any country. Defending his country, Xi said, “China has no intention to fight either cold war or a hot one with any country.” The leader also warned nations against the dangers of ‘clash of civilizations’. At the virtual meeting of world leaders, Xi urged the countries to not “politicise the fight against Covid-19”.

READ | Nepal citizens protest at China's Kathmandu embassy after spotting land-grab backstabbing

READ | US Congress seeks to block goods from China over forced labor