During the closing ceremony of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People, where authoritarian leader Xi Jinping cemented the third term, former Chinese top leader Hu Jintao, 79, was seen unexpectedly taken out. Hu, who was sitting next to President Xi Jinping in the front row, was approached by the staff members and was escorted out of his seat towards the exit, as per the visuals widely shared online. In the video, Hu is also seen trying to hold a conversation with a male staff member, but the latter signals him to walk out of his seat. A Politburo Standing Committee member Li Zhanshu, sitting next to him, extends his hand on Hu’s back as he rises. The two men are seen briefly speaking to the former Chinese President, and in the visuals, he appears reluctant to leave.

Drama in China as former president Hu Jintao is escorted out of the closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/AzsqUJWuFx — Dan Banik (@danbanik) October 22, 2022

Frail-looking Hu removed from Communist Party Congress 'unexpectedly'

The staff member apparently holds Hu's arm while the other man walks alongside as other party members watch the scene perplexed. China's President Xi Jinping is among the onlookers as frail-looking Hu is removed from the Communist Party Congress "unexpectedly." In the footage, a steward was earlier seen having brief exchanges with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, as he held the arm of the ex-Chinese president, appearing to process the instructions. Hu, who retired from his Presidency in 2013, was led out with no further explanation shared by the Chinese government. The five-yearly Communist Party Congress then concluded Saturday in a regular ceremony.

At the opening of the 20th Party Congress on Sunday, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to steer Beijing towards the path of development and fulfilling the nationalistic vision amid the geopolitical rift with the Western nations. Jinping is slated to secure his third term in power that would seal his lifelong premiership. Xi focused mainly on three of his party's policy priorities since he came to power in 2012—Hong Kong, Taiwan and most recently the zero-COVID-19 policy. Xi Jinping, in a show of power, asserted that the Communist party was focused on strengthening its military might to tackle external threats. He vowed to turn the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a “world-class military." The President of China also noted that China has had clear-cut geopolitical strategies as it has taken a stand against "hegemonism and power politics" publicly.