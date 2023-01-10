'History Might Repeat Itself': China Warns Australia Over Japan Ties, Citing World War II

Xiao Qian, the Chinese ambassador to Australia, warned the Canberra saying that it should be wary of its relationship with Japan. In a rare media conference at the Chinese embassy in the Australian capital, Xiao cited World War II, in an attempt to remind Australia that Japanese troops attacked Australia and could do the same again. “If we forget history, history might repeat itself. Be careful about what might happen in the future. When someone threatens you, he might threaten you again,” said the Beijin enjoy to Australia.

“During the Second World War, Japan invaded Australia, bombed Darwin, killed Australians and treated Australian POWs in a way that was humanly unacceptable,” Xiao said. The Chinese ambassador also incorrectly claimed that Japan had not apologized for its World War II actions concerning Australia, and could therefore repeat them, reported CNN.

Xiao made the comments after a journalist asked about remarks made by the Japanese ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, who said Australia and Japan should remain “vigilant” in relation to China. “We have to be vigilant because when it comes to policy and strategy, nothing fundamental seems to have changed on their part,” Yamagami said in an interview published in The Australian newspaper Tuesday. Xiao, the Chinese envoy, said the comments suggested Yamagami had overstepped his role as ambassador.

“My role as ambassador from China is to promote understanding, friendship and cooperation between China and Australia. It is not my role to base myself in Canberra, while criticizing a third country,” Xiao said. “It is not my role as a Chinese ambassador to Australia to try to stop Australia from developing a normal relationship with a third country. “So I’m afraid that our colleague from Japan is not doing his job.”

China-Australia relations stable: Xiao

Addressing the media at the Chinese embassy in Canberra, Xiao said 2022 had been an “extraordinary” year for the relationship between China and Australia. The change of government had provided an opportunity for a reset, he said. Xiao said both sides considered the relationship to be a comprehensive strategic partnership. Differences and disputes remained, he said, but both sides had agreed to address those in a constructive manner “not allow the differences to hijack” the overall relationship between the two countries. Xiao cited climate change and green energy as a strong potential for cooperation between China and Australia.