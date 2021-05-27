Hong Kong Bans Tiananmen Vigil Second Time In A Row Citing COVID-19 Restrictions

Hong Kong police on May 27 banned next month's vigil marking Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown. It is second year in a row that authorities have denied permission to the organizers. The Hong Kong Alliance which has organised the annual vigil for more than three decades, said police cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in their refusal.

Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil commemorating the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The Hong Kong Alliance in support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said in a statement that the police had objected to the event citing social distancing restrictions, which prohibit large gatherings, according to AP.

Speaking at the Legislative Council on May 27, Hong Kong’s security minister, John Lee has warned people to not organize or take part in unauthorized assemblies on June 4 as they could be violating the national security law. Lee warned citizens not to challenge the laws, including the national security law and the social distancing rules. The Hong Kong Alliance has urged people to “light a candle wherever you are” at 8 p.m. on June 4 to commemorate the victims of the massacre on its 32nd anniversary.

As per local reports, the Hong Kong Alliance in support of patriotic democratic movements of China has received two letters of objection from the police, with one banning a march set for May 30 and the second banning the annual June 4 vigil. Last year, the June 4 vigil was banned for the first time, with police citing public health due to the novel virus, according to AP. Thousands of people however defying the order turned up at Victoria Park where the vigil is held each year. More than 20 people, including activist Joshua Wong, media tycoon Jimmy Lai and Lee Cheuk-yan, a leader of the alliance, were arrested later and charged with taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

