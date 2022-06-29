Hong Kong Confirms Xi Jinping's Visit On 25th Anniversary Of British Handover

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong this week for the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule, Hong Kong police confirmed on Tuesday. According to Assistant Police Commissioner Lui Kam-ho, the Chinese head will participate in several events including the swearing-in ceremony of Hong Kong’s next leader on Friday. If China's boss will make the visit, it would be his first visit outside the country since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in November 2019. Earlier, on several occasions, it was speculated that Xi would join the event in person, however, he refrained from moving outside the Chinese territory citing fears of being trapped by the COVID virus.

However, this time, he chose to visit the Special administrative regions of China despite the region witnessing an abrupt surge in the Coronavirus cases. In order to avert any COVID explosion ahead of Xi's visit, Hong Kong has already started its COVID-19 testing program in full swing. The local administration has also banned large family gatherings. Moreover, the administration said it will focus on high-risk districts and the regions which are expected a visit of the top Chinese leader. Covid testing has also been made compulsory for the districts which had a history of maximum cases.

Hong Kong police warns of strict action against all who undermine public order

Meanwhile, Lui Kam-ho, while addressing a press conference, said that the administration has already beefed up the security measure in order to protect the Chinese leader from any potential security threat. He said that the security zones will be made and roads will be closed around the venue for the ceremony. Barriers have already been erected in the area, he informed.

“We will not tolerate anything that may interfere and undermine the security operation. In the event that any person behaves in a manner that threatens life or property and undermines public order or endangers public safety, we will take resolute action," said Assistant Police Commissioner.

It is worth mentioning that the UK returned Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997. Since then, Hong Kong is observing July 1 as the landmark celebration to mark 25 years of Chinese rule. However, this year, the anniversary is highly symbolic for Xi, who wants to be seen as propelling a “national rejuvenation” as he prepares to start an expected third 5-year term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party this fall.

Image: AP