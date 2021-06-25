Hong Kong Court Overturns 'oppressively Unfair' Anti-LGBT Housing Policy

In a landmark ruling, Hong Kong’s High Court on June 25 allowed married same-sex partners to own subsidised housing together. According to South China Morning Post, Hong Kong does not recognise same-sex marriage but individual couples can challenge discriminatory policies in court. On Friday, the court said that Hong Kong’s subsidised housing policies, which do not acknowledge same-sex partners as a tenant’s family member, constitute unlawful discrimination on the ground of sexual orientation.

As per reports, the case was a second victory for a gay couple Henry Li and his deceased partner Edgar Ng against the city’s government, after a 2020 ruling allowing same-sex couples equal rights to inheritance. The case was filed in 2019, before Ng’s death. The hearing, however, began in April 2021.

On Friday, Justice Anderson Chow said that city housing policies that denied same-sex partners joint occupancy and ownership rights were in violation of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, and the Hong Kong Bill of Rights. He called the policies "oppressively unfair". Further, Justice Chow also concluded that the exclusion of same-sex spouses from inheritance rights was “unlawful discrimination”.

It is worth noting that Ng had challenged the city’s inheritance and intestacy laws last year. He was concerned that if died without a will his property would not be passed on to his partner. Ng bought a government-subsidised flat in 2018, a year after marrying Li in the UK. The couple was not entitled to joint ownership under Hong Kong’s housing policy.

Parental rights for same-sex partners granted

Friday's ruling was the latest in a series of challenges to laws that discriminate against LGBT+ people in the former British colony which last year upheld a ban on same-sex civil partnerships. The challenges have resulted in gradual progress for LGBT people, including the right to obtain dependant visas and spousal benefits for same-sex partners. Hong Kong decriminalised homosexuality in 1991, and the city also has an annual pride parade. Earlier this month, a Hong Kong court even ruled that same-sex parents can apply for equal parental rights over their children.

(Image: Pixabay/AP)

