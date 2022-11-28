Hong Kong Expresses Solidarity With People In China Who Are Protesting Against Zero-COVID

After 10 people died in Urumqi, Xinjiang, different parts of China are witnessing anti-government protests. It is not just people in mainland China who are protesting, people in Hong Kong are protesting as well. People at the University of Hong Kong are protesting with blank papers, echoing the way in which people in China have been protesting.

The University of Hong Kong called police personnel at around 6 PM on Sunday, to discourage students from protesting. Universities of Hong Kong were the nucleus of the 2019-2020 protests. The 2019-2020 protests erupted as a reaction to the new extradition law Beijing was pushing.

Hong Kong expresses solidarity

“Some people distributed and posted promotional materials on the HKU campus on Sunday evening and refused to disclose their identities and activities to campus security officers upon enquiry. Concerned about potential public order issues, campus security officers sought assistance from the police. Police officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that the people involved were students, who then left on their own," said a spokesperson of Hong Kong university to the Hong Kong Free Press. Authorities of Hong Kong cracked down on the protests quite violently, and the altercation between pro-democracy protestors of Hong Kong and police authorities turned into a riot.

As of now, Chinese authorities have avoided cracking down on the anti-lockdown protests in a similar manner. Numerous people have gathered in Hong Kong's city centre, the business and commercial area, to express solidarity with those who are protesting in mainland China.

According to reports from Ming Pao, the police arrived at the site where protestors were gathering and noted down the IDs of the people who were protesting. A Chinese from the mainland living in Hong Kong said that she was "moved" by the protests and wanted to express her solidarity. It wasn't just people from the mainland, people from Hong Kong too are showing solidarity with the protests in China.