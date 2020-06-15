Pro-China Hong Kong Cop Reprimanded For His 'I Can't Breathe' Slogans In Anti-govt Protest

The Hong Kong government has reprimanded a police officer who was caught on camera shouting the slogan "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" which are now synonymous with the anti-racism protests in the United States after the homicide of African American named George Floyd in an incident of police brutality. The Hong Kong riot police officer while showing solidarity towards the anti-racist movement in the United States raise the slogans. The Hong Government has seemingly gone hard on him for raising the slogans in an anti-government rally in Yao Ma Tei, while maintaining that police are supposed to act professionally and adhere to the disciplines set by the department.

The South China Morning Post reported video footage, posted on social media, showing the officer covered in protective gear and mask, approaching the camera and chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe".

Watch the video here:

The incident took place in an anti-government protest in Hong Kong which is reeling under chaos as the citizens of the city are raising voices against the Chinese communist regime's autocratic and aggressive stand sabotaging the autonomy of Hong Kong.

The spokesperson of police has said that the department is concerned about the professionalism of the frontline officer.

"Police are aware of that video clip. Management of the force is concerned and is of the view that the language used by the frontline police officer on June 12 was not relevant to his duties at the scene," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"The officer has been rebuked and reminded to always present himself professionally and enhance his sensitivity," she added.

She also affirmed that an investigation will be conducted under an established mechanism against any officer who is suspected to have violated the force discipline.

“Disciplinary action may ensue depending on the investigation result,” she said but declined to say whether the officer had breached the force discipline.

The Anti-government protest was organised to mark the anniversary of the first major clashes in the city that launched last year’s social unrest. The Chinese regime is also in the process of introducing the draconian national security law threatening the semi-autonomous nature of Hong Kong.

Unofficial referendum against the new security law

Citizens of Hong Kong have vowed to organise an unofficial referendum to voice out a strong objection to the introduction of the security national law despite three of the volunteers of the protest been arrested by the police. The three volunteers of the platform were setting up booths to promote the referendum when the police arrested them, according to Isaac Cheng Ka-long. He said that one female volunteer was injured in the operation.

"I think everyone will be a target on when we are holding this referendum, but we will not be afraid and we will hold together. We urge secondary students and adults to act and join the referendum (next) Saturday," Cheng was quoted as saying by international media.

This unilateral decision by the Chinese communist regime has deeply concerned the International community as the US, UK, Canada and Australia opposed the decision of China to impose the security law in Hong Kong.

In a joint statement, the four countries said that direct imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong by the Beijing authorities, rather than through Hong Kong's own institutions as provided for under Article 23 of the Basic Law, "would curtail the Hong Kong people's liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong's autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous".