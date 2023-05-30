Hong Kong Implements New Heat Warning With Hot Weather Alert For Outdoor Workers

Mercury climbed to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in several districts as Hong Kong issued a fresh heat advisory for the first time, coupled with an amber alert for outdoor workers, per a three-tier warning system. At noon, according to records from the Observatory, the temperature reached 35 degrees in Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Happy Valley, and Tai Mei Tuk while it reached 36 degrees in Yuen Long Park, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

At 11.45 p.m., the forecaster posted a new advisory under "special weather tips" on its website and sent push alerts through its mobile app to households, urging them to take precautions against the sweltering heat. The advisory was released last week to inform at-risk populations, including senior citizens, of the health dangers of severe heat.

The Observatory on Tuesday said: “The ‘very hot weather’ warning is now in force. The weather is extremely hot and [there is a] prolonged heat alert. Please pay attention to the health conditions. Drink more water and take all necessary protective measures against the heat. If feeling unwell, seek medical advice as soon as possible.”

It will be 'persistently very hot' according to the Observatory

A new warning method was implemented by the forecaster to lessen the possibility of worker heat exhaustion about 45 minutes later, and an amber alert was issued. When the signal is sent, work may be stopped or a rest break of 15 to 45 minutes may be scheduled, depending on the type of task, which is classed according to the intensity of the physical exertion, SCMP reported.

The Observatory noted that it will be "persistently very hot" across the coast of southern China in the upcoming days due to the influence of Tropical Cyclone Mawar, which is anticipated to move slowly northward over waters east of Taiwan on Wednesday.

It predicted that the area would experience showers and thunderstorms brought on by soaring temperatures. During the weekend and the beginning of next week, a trough of low pressure is predicted to bring a few showers to the Guangdong coast and the northern South China Sea.