Hong Kong Journalists Protest As Police Intimidates Reporter, Confiscate Travel Documents

Journalists have demanded an explanation from the Hong Kong police as to why a reporter's home was searched and her travel documents were confiscated to stop her from leaving Hong Kong. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on July 28 in a statement said that the Hong Kong Police national security unit searched a journalist’s home on July 26 and confiscated her travel documents, mobile phone, and computer.

Journalists demand an explanation from the Hong Kong police

According to the statement, the police took action against the reporter after she had recorded a person attacking a police officer with a knife in Causeway Bay on July 1. The 56-year-old reporter for Secret China, a Chinese-language American media outlet, was asked to give a statement at Wan Chai police station as a witness on July 1 when the attack occurred. Hong Kong Journalist association had arranged for a lawyer who accompanied the reporter to the police station and the police in turn said they would inform Hong Kong Journalist association if they needed more information.

In another breach of law, the police without notifying the journalists association had visited the reporter's temporary home to seek an additional statement. Implementation Rules for Article 43 of the National Security Law allow police with a "warrant" in hand to confiscate travel documents of the person being investigated, as notes by the Hong Kong Free Press.

Hong Kong Journalists Association has asked the cops to explain "whether the reporter is indeed assisting an investigation and if so, why was her home searched and her travel documents confiscated?". The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in the statement said, "The repeated questioning, search and confiscation of the journalist's property and travel documents through the powers given to the police under the National Security Law demonstrate how authorities use the law to target and intimidate journalists." The IFJ added in the statement, Ddespite police claiming the reporter is only assisting police, the actions of police by questioning her under caution and restricting her movement cannot be justified and it criminalises the freedom of expression."

IMAGE: AP

(With ANI inputs)