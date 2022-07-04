Hong Kong Lawmaker Tests COVID-19 Positive After Posing For Photo With Xi Jinping

Hong Kong lawmaker, who posed for a group photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the communist party leader’s visit to the city this week, has tested positive for COVID-19. A 42-year-old member of Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party, Steven Ho, was one of the 100 officials to get permission to come in close contact with the Chinese President for a photo call on Thursday afternoon. However, Steven was confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus on Sunday.

Xi had visited Hong Kong under strict COVID-19 restrictions to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover from the UK to China. It was also Xi’s first trip outside China since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2019. In the group photo which was shared with the public following the Chinese President’s visit, Steven was standing just two rows behind Xi.

According to VOA News, the Hong Kong lawmaker had tested negative on the first day of Xi’s visit on Thursday and returned an uncertain test on Friday, he said. In a statement on social media, Steven emphasised that he did not take part in any events on Friday.

“The sample of July 1 was one with extremely low infectivity and it was categorized as 'uncertain', but for the sake of public security, I did not participate in the events on that day," the Hong Kong lawmaker wrote.

Two lawmakers test COVID positive around Xi’s visit

Notably, Steven is the second member of the same party to have tested positive for Coronavirus around Xi;’s visit to the city. Hong Kong's sole representative to Beijing's top lawmaking body, Tam Yiu-chung was also absent from all the events after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Remarkably, while most leaders have started in-person visits after several months of COVID-19 restrictions, Xi has not left China in nearly 900 days. China, where Coronavirus was first discovered in 2019, has embarked on a stringent ‘zero-COVID’ approach to eliminate the outbreaks by using snap lockdowns and mass testing. Hong Kong is pursuing a lighter version of zero-COVID but the city banned heavy travel and social gathering throughout the pandemic.

Image: AP