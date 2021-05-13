Hong Kong Legislators Pass New Law That Calls To Test Lawmakers' & Govt Staff's Patriotism

Hong Kong legislature, on May 12, passed a new law that puts the city’s politicians’ patriotic loyalty to test. The latest law allows the city’s Secretary for Justice to launch legal actions against any lawmaker who is deemed to have violated his or her oath. For this purpose, a “negative list” enlisting a wide range of ‘unpatriotic acts’ such as insulting the flag to endangering national security has been prepared. A public official will be immediately suspended if the Secretary for Justice finds him or her disloyal.

Beijing has been using a method of carrots and sticks for decades in a bid to coerce Hong Kong into complying with its ‘One country, Two systems’ policy. However, China switched to pragmatic measures in recent years. Last year, it passed the draconian Hong Kong National Security law using which it detained thousands of Hong Kong-ers who were alleged to show “anti-national” sentiments.

What is the new law?

Under the new decree, all public office holders will be required to make a "pledge of loyalty" that they must adhere to throughout their term. It includes principal government officials, cabinet members, legislators and judges as well as members of the legislature. Additionally, more than 470 district councillors and local neighbourhood officials are also subjected to the new law. The decree is scheduled to come into effect later this month, US News reported.

The new law comes as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) steps up its control over the former British control. Recently, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, said on April 26 that the government could intervene if necessary in the Bar Association whose chief has been labelled “anti-China politician” by Beijing’s top representative office in the city. Lam told reporters that Hong Kong respects freedom of expression but there are limits. Lam, who has been repeatedly lampooned for picking Beijing over her own people, further said that there wasn’t a need for government intervention as of now but there was a possibility.

"For the time being I do not see the case for any government intervention into the affairs of the Hong Kong Bar Association," Lam said. "But, of course, if there are instances or complaints about the bar not acting in accordance with the Hong Kong law, then, of course, the government would be called into action."

Image: AP