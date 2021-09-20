Hong Kong Medical Union Rejects Govt's Claim Accusing HAEA Of Violating Trade Union Laws

A pro-democracy medical union in Hong Kong has rejected government allegations of violating laws on trade unions. Furthermore, they have denied allegations of using funds for political purposes, according to an ANI report. The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) has submitted a written response to a letter it received in early September from the Registry of Trade Unions.

The Registry of Trade Unions had told the union to submit information regarding the eight events they had organised, ANI cited Hong Kong Free Press reported. David Chan, the vice-chairperson of the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) told Hong Kong Free Press that the authorities have demanded information about a strike that was held in February last year, according to ANI. It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of medical workers from the city had flooded the streets. The medical workers had demanded that the government should close its border with mainland China.

Hong Kong medical union denies govt allegations

The people of Hong Kong have been subjected to a crackdown since the Chinese government tightened authority over Hong Kong through numerous laws. According to National Security Law imposed by the Chinese government, it criminalises any act of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. As per this law, if the person is found guilty of violating any of these acts, he or she can face punishments of up to life in prison.

Meanwhile, following a notice from the police authorities to take down their posts, a prominent pro-democracy group from Hong Kong deleted its publications from the internet, reported Kyodo News on Saturday. This came after activists of the Hong Kong Alliance stated that they had received a notice issued by the city's police commissioner. The Chinese authorities sent multiple notices to the pro-democracy group to take down their social media content in order to comply with national security law. Further, the reports claimed that the association has deleted content such as the pictures of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests and massacre.

