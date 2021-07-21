Hong Kong Police Arrest Former Apple Daily Editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung: Reports

Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested the former executive editor-in-chief of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper. The arrest comes weeks after the pro-democracy tabloid was forced to close after authorities froze its assets. According to local media reports, Lam Man-Chung, who was the executive editor of the daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy against the authorities.

Former Apple Daily Editor-In-Chief arrested

The Hong Kong Police said in a statement that they had arrested a 51-year-old former male newspaper editor on suspicion of "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security." With the latest arrest, the former editor became the eighth person from the newspaper to be detained in recent weeks. Two other former Apple Daily journalists namely, associate publisher and deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man and chief editorial writer Fung Wai-kong were also detained along with Lam Man-chung after their bail was revoked.

According to various international reports, the Police claims that the now-closed newspaper's articles have violated the city's China-imposed national security law. However, the people of Hong Kong had voiced their disagreement with this. Critics of the law, introduced in June 2020, continue to state that the law is being used to force dissent over the fundamental freedoms of the media.

However, the authorities continue to deny any such practices against the rights and freedom in Hong Kong. The arrests come as a part of the authorities’ action against ‘acts endanger China's national security’. The police also claims that the arrest has no relation to the arrested person’s employment background.

Apple Daily tabloid shuts down

After long 26 years of service, the Apple Daily newspaper printed its last edition on June 24. The popular pro-democracy tabloid owned by Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital folded last month after police raided the company’s headquarters on June 17. The authorities froze key assets and bank accounts of the tabloid company and forced a shutdown. Apple Daily's decision to cease operations comes amid China's increasing crackdown on pro-democracy voices.

Earlier, five editors and executives of the tabloid were arrested for violating the national security law imposed by China. Reportedly, the final edition of the newspaper was dedicated to its readers with the headline 'Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain'. United States President Joe Biden had earlier called out China's aggressive measures to curb free speech after the closure of the Apple Daily. The US president remarked that the shutting down of the tabloid was a 'sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and globally'.

IMAGE: AP