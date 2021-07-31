Hong Kong Police Arrests 40-yr-old Man For Booing Chinese Anthem While Watching Olympics

Hong Kong police on Friday, July 30, arrested a man after he allegedly booed the Chinese national anthem while watching an Olympics award ceremony inside a shopping mall. According to CNN, the 40-year-old man was allegedly waving colonial-era Hong Kong flags and booing. He was also caught urging others to join him in insulting the national anthem.

Now, the man has been accused of “insulting” the anthem when watching a live stream of an award ceremony, which showed Hong Kong fencer Edgar Cheung winning the first gold medal for the city in 25 years. The police said that when the Hong Kong flag was raised and the “March of the Volunteers” was played through a live stream, the man, who identified himself as a journalist, was accused of “insulting” the anthem. They further added that he was arrested on suspicion of breaking the National Anthem Ordinance, which came into effect in June last year.

While speaking at a press briefing, a police officer said that the arrest was made after the man allegedly booed the national anthem and chanted slogans to insult the country. Police said the man also displayed a British Hong Kong colonial flag and added that his goal was to incite hatred and politicize the Olympic Games. Further, they said that they found the man carried about 10 British Hong Kong flags of varying sizes.

The Hong Kong police will now continue to investigate if anyone present at the shopping mall violated the national security law. The cops said that there may be additional arrests. It is worth mentioning that violating the law can mean a fine of up to $6,400 (50,000 Hong Kong dollars), and up to nine years in prison.

China’s national security law

Meanwhile, tensions in Hong Kong towards China peaked in 2019 with mass, pro-democracy protests against Beijing’s tightening grip on the city. Beijing later imposed national security law that critics say has seriously undermined the former British colony’s autonomy and freedoms. That followed violent 2019 protests against China’s growing influence over the former British colony’s affairs.

Earlier this week, a Hong Kong waiter was sentenced to nine years in prison after becoming the first person to be convicted under a new national security rule enacted by Beijing to quell dissent in the city. Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was also forced out of business last month and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security as part of the widening crackdown. Beijing, on the other hand, has dismissed criticisms, saying it is merely restoring order to the city and instituting the same type of national security protections found in other nations.

