Hong Kong Protest Song Played Instead Of Chinese Anthem At Ice Hockey Event

A pro-democracy protest song was played at a sports event in Bosnia and Herzegovina instead of the anthem titled - "China's 'March of the Volunteers' on Tuesday night, reported Hong Kong Free Press. The pro-democracy song, 'Glory to Hong Kong', was played on February 28 (night). This mix-up happened at an ice hockey game in Bosnian capital Sarajevo and was the sixth time when such a blunder took place in a span of one year.

The protest song played at an ice hockey game was connected to the 2019 protests and unrest that have continued to date. After 90 seconds, the authorities realised their mistake and then they interrupted and stopped the song, and the proper Chinese anthem was played. According to the Hong Kong Free Press report, the Chinese government has requested the committee to submit a report and appealed to the organisation to "solemnly follow up" on the incident. However, the Hong Kong government has conveyed its "deep unhappiness" at this recent gaffe.

Pro-democracy Hong Kong song plays in the sports

After the song began to play following their victory over Iran in the World Championship Division III Group B game, many hockey players in Hong Kong showed the "time out" sign, as per the local media reports. After the pro-democratic song was stopped, the commentator said: "We are really sorry, it will be remedied." A statement has been released by the Chinese government on the incident. "The HKSAR government affirms the performance of Hong Kong athletes in safeguarding the dignity of the country on the spot," read the statement. Although, The Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association (HKIHA) instructed properly about the rules and gave the event's organisers a correct version of the national anthem on Wednesday. "The athletes and team manager involved have responded immediately in an appropriate manner during the incident, and have advised the organiser to stop and make correction swiftly," said the HKIHA official. However, the government has appealed to the organisers to make rectifications and demanded the local Olympic committee to launch an investigation if the sports association concerned had re-confirmed with the organisers that the anthem, that was to be played, was the right one.

