Hong Kong Records Population Decline Of 1.2%; Sees Net Outflow Of 90,000 Residents

After more than a decade of growth, Hong Kong's population has seen a marginal fall over the last year since China tightened its grip on the territory with a sweeping security law. The financial hub's population declined by 1.2 per cent, including nearly 90,000 more residents departing than moving to the city. The city also logged more deaths than births due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, a persistently low birth rate and an increase in emigration in light of a new National Security Law has also contributed to population decline. The security law has transformed Hong Kong's institutions, such as education, to bring them closer in line with those on China’s mainland.

City logged more death than birth amid pandemic

As per the mid-year population estimates for 2021, Hong Kong's population was recorded 73,94,700 - a decrease of 87,100 (1.2 per cent) from the same time last year. Only once before has the city recorded a population decline, which was by 0.2 per cent, after the SARS epidemic in 2003. In 2018 and 2019, it recorded an inflow of 8,500 and 23,000, respectively. Amid the current pandemic, the number of births in Hong Kong dropped 19 per cent to 43,100 last year, while nearly 50,000 people died during the period, leading to what the government described as a "natural decrease" in population, the first such decline since 1961.

Facing exodus for last one year

At the beginning of the year, the Hong Kong government described the territory’s falling population by pointing to pandemic travel restrictions and over 30 per cent decline in the number of people making use of a scheme that allows mainland Chinese to settle in the city. Although the Hong Kong government does not keep an official record of people leaving the city for good, figures suggest that exodus has been taking place over the last year or so. As per the reports, on average, around 1,500 people left the city each day in July despite the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. It may be mentioned here that with over 7.5 million residents of various nationalities. in a 1,104-square-kilometre territory, Hong Kong is considered one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Image Credits: AP