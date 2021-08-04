Hong Kong: Tiananmen Square Museum Goes Digital Following A Forced Closure In June

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China has announced that they have digitised the whole collection at Tiananmen Square Museum, Hong Kong’s most controversial destination. The museum was closed in June this year just two days before a hugely significant date in the global-pro-democracy calendar. The clandestine museum, a sombre reminder of the 1989 massacre, was shut down by the Chinese controlled city’s authorities, who declared it "illegal". However, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, the museum's rights organisation, has now digitised the whole collection to make it accessible.

The museum is located inside a nondescript high-rise building in Kowloon, located in the city state’s northern part. Since its establishment, the allegedly secret museum had caught eyeballs because it is the only museum that makes the gruesome Tinammnent massacre of 1989 that lead to the killings of over a thousand protesters. On June 1, Hong Kong officials from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) visited the museum in the working-class area of Mong Kok and accused the organizers of operating a "place of public entertainment" illegally.

According to the law officials, the museum operators did not possess a certified license to operate what they termed as a “place of entertainment”. While the museum was free to visit, the law enforcers pointed out that the museum needed a license to “entertain people”. The museum's holdings have been entirely digitized and moved online in the aftermath, although currently, information is only available in Chinese.

"As Hong Kong's political climate changes dramatically, political oppression has become more pressing, as a result, the June 4th Museum is currently closed, and will be considered for re-opening when a suitable location and viable operational practice is available,” the group behind the museum said in a press release.

The Tiananmen crackdown

The Tiananmen crackdown began in 1989 when China’s leaders sent tanks and troops to quell student protesters calling for democracy and an end to corruption. According to reports, hundreds were killed, and more than 1,000 perished. Three decades on, the crackdown remains one of the most sensitive subjects in mainland China. However, in the semi-autonomous city, the member of Tiananmen has been kept alive. a

Image Credit: AP