Hong Kong's Apple Daily Says Press Freedom 'hanging By Thread' After 5 Arrested In Raid

Hong Kong police on June 17 raided the offices of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and arrested the chief editor and four executives on charges of collusion with foreign powers. According to BBC, the Hong Kong officials also froze HK$18 million of assets owned by three companies linked to Apple Daily. It is worth mentioning that the paper, which has often criticized the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for tightening control over the city and walking back on promises by Beijing that the territory could retain its freedoms when it was handed over from Britain in 1997, is owned by Jimmy Lai, who is already in jail on a string of charges.

As per reports, more than 200 police officers were involved in the search of Apple Daily’s offices, and the government said a warrant was obtained to look for evidence of a suspected violation of the national security law. The police said that since 2019, Apple Daily had published more than 30 articles calling on countries to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland China. It added that the assets of Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and AD internet Limited had been frozen.

Further, they separately visited the homes of editor-in-chief Ryan Law, parent company Next Digital's CEO Cheung Kim-hung, COO Chow Tat-kuen, Apple Daily publisher Chan Pui-man and Director Cheung Chi-wai, and arrested them. The police did not name those arrested. However, they confirmed that five people, aged between 47 and 63, were arrested for “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security”.

Apple Daily ‘suffering targetted crackdown’

This is the second raid to take place in Apple Daily in under a year as a raid last August saw 10 people arrested including Lai and his sons. Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Chris Yeung said in an online news conference that the arrests and raid on Apple Daily could create a chilling effect on society. He raised concerns about the use of the national security law as a “weapon to prosecute media executives and journalists for publishing reports and articles that are deemed as a threat to national security”.

Yeung said, “Self-censorship will get worse if journalists are not sure whether they are able to protect their sources of information. We urge the government to give more details of the case as soon as possible to allay fears about freedom of the press and freedom of expression”.

In a message to readers on its app, Apple Daily also said that Hong Kong’s press freedom was “hanging by a thread”. The pro-democracy newspaper said that it is “suffering a targetted crackdown by the regime”. “All members of Apple Daily will stand tall and firm,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, China has garnered a lot of flak from the international community since it passed the controversial National Security Law on June 30, 2020. So far, several social activists, mostly pro-democracy advocates, accused of endangering China's national security have been charged under the law. The United States and several other western nations, including Britain, the former coloniser of Hong Kong, have strongly condemned the implementation of the law, which sparked widespread protests in the city.

(With inputs from AP)