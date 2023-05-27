Hong Kong's Bun Festival Returns After Three Years, Bus Driver Crowned As ‘Bun King’

In the comeback edition of the Cheung Chau bun scrambling competition, a Hong Kong bus driver has been crowned as ‘Bun King’ after winning, as per South China Morning Post reports. It is to be noted that the Cheung Chau bun festival has returned after three-year as it was suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It is also sometimes referred to as the "Da Jiu" festival. The most important festival native to Cheung Chau, the Bun Festival is the celebration of the end of a plague in historic times, but today it is simply the highlight of the festive year for the island, with many visitors from Hong Kong and all over the world arriving to enjoy the celebrations.

Hong Kong's Bun Festival is back!

On May 26, more than 32,000 people gathered around to celebrate the return of the Cheung Chau Bun Festival in Hong Kong. Although the number of visitors was less compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, people swamped the place for the annual tradition and the Piu Sik, or “floating colour” parade, which lasted for two hours in the afternoon, reported SCMP. Many of them arrived in the morning to buy buns and watch a lion dance.

Newly crowned “Bun King” Chung Yuk-chuen was a runner-up in 2014 and 2018 and has outscored 2019 champion Kidman Yip Kin-man. Kidman secured the second position this year and clerk Wong Chi-kit came in third position after the scramble up a 15-metre (49-foot) steel tower, the highlight of the Cheung Chau Bun Festival. Further, a nine-time winner has been disqualified, however, the reason for the same has not been shared. “It was all down to luck and experience. I did not expect this at all,” said Chung, who is 47 years old. He also shared that it was difficult to adjust to a new anti-fall buckle this year and it took a toll on his energy, especially on the way down. In the competition, there were 12 contestants, nine men and three women, who scrambled up the bun tower as soon as the clock struck midnight, as per tradition.