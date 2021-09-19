Hong Kong's First 'patriots Only' Election Begins; Witnesses Absence Of Pro-democrats

A little less than 5000 Chinese loyal voters began polling to choose members for the Legislative Council for Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The voters from a spectrum of professions went to polls on Sunday under heavy police presence. According to AP, they cast their votes to choose candidates for 364 seats from a pool of 412. Following the revamped system after the Chinese overtake, Hong Kong polls for choosing a committee that will, in turn, choose lawmakers took surprising turns. While most of the pro-Beijing candidates went uncontested, several seats were held by people based on their titles, the Associated Press reported.

"Today's Election Committee elections are very meaningful as it is the first election held after we have improved electoral system to ensure that only patriots can take office," Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a presser on Sunday.

Votes are being conducted in 5 polling stations. As per the local newspaper South China Morning Post, as many as 6000 police guards are deployed to ensure the safe conduction of the elections. The results of today's (September 19) poll are expected to be released by night. Meanwhile, there are speculations about re-election in March. Although keeping it uncertain, Lam said that the new election committee will be "broadly a representative." Explaining her stance, she added that the Committee included more grassroots organisations and associations representing Hong Kong citizens who live and work in the Chinese mainland.

Controversial revamp of the electoral process

In May, the Chinese overhaul of Hongkong led to a restructuring of the Legislative Council elections. As per the announcements, the applications filed for Chinese-administered Election Committee were scrapped and disqualified based on the reservations ascertained by Chinese officials. As many as 980 fillings were confirmed for 1056 seats opened for a contest.

Uneven distribution of candidacy

The formation of the Election Committee came as a result of the clampdown of pro-democracy members by China. Scores of members were arrested, jailed, or forced to flee from Hong Kong after Beijing imposed the National Security Law (NSL) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region last year. In a bid to curb pro-democracy members' presence, the committee further watered down traditional subsectors and added positions for ex-officio members, which resulted in reductions of electoral seats. Subsequently, about 36 subsectors composed of 600 seats were revoked from the competition, implying merging nominations for seats.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP