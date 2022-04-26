A UK-based advocacy group, Hong Kong Watch, released a report on Monday revealing how the pro-Beijing government has destroyed the free press since the enactment of the contentious National Security Law. According to the report, free media in the Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China has been dismantled by the government crackdown. It said that the media censorship in the city stopped the release of several editions that were critical of the government. On the other hand, the report claimed several pro-Beijing media outlets started ever since the government started actions against journalists and publication houses.

"Hong Kong’s press freedom has been relentlessly undermined since the passing of the #NationalSecurityLaw in June 2020. Never has being a journalist in Hong Kong been more dangerous than now.” — Hong Kong Watch (@hk_watch) April 25, 2022

According to the report, the working environment for local and international journalists in the city has become increasingly difficult in the city. It accused the Communist government of imposing draconian laws against the journalists and the media houses which were critical of the government. The report stressed how National Security Laws were used for police violence, mass sackings, and imposing government propaganda against the media. "We were sitting on the ground, and we had taken off our gear, our masks and helmets and other protective gear," The Guardian quoted a photojournalist of South China Morning Post. He revealed the situation while he was covering a protest. "The police came and sprayed teargas directly at us. The hatred that the police showed against the media was shocking," the photojournalist added.

FCC cancels Human Rights Press Awards

Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s decision to cancel this year’s Human Rights Press Awards is further evidence of the destruction of press freedom in #HongKonghttps://t.co/Y0GwHhYE0h — Hong Kong Watch (@hk_watch) April 25, 2022

Notably, the report came just hours after the Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) cancelled the annual Human Rights Press Awards. The annual awards, which would have been in their 26th year, celebrate top rights-related reporting from around Asia. Reacting to the FCC's decision and highlighting the current situation in the city, Benedict Rogers, Hong Kong Watch’s Chief Executive and a former member of the FCC, said, "This is yet another serious blow to press freedom in Hong Kong. It is not just a loss for Hong Kong, but for the cause of human rights and freedom across the whole of Asia."

Yesterday I resigned from the FCC's press freedom committee after three years on the committee, two of them as a board member. As a former winner and judge of the HRPA, I feel nothing but the deepest regret and do not stand by this decisionhttps://t.co/fAvwzSDJv3 — Shibani Mahtani (@ShibaniMahtani) April 25, 2022

"Hong Kong’s press freedom has been relentlessly undermined since the passing of the National Security Law in June 2020. Never has being a journalist in Hong Kong been more dangerous than now," he added. Since the cancellation of this award, at least three journalists including, Shibani Mahtani, South East Asia and Hong Kong bureau chief for Washington Post, have resigned from the FCC’s press freedom committee over the club board’s decision.

Image: AP/Pixabay