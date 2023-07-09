Hong Kong's Leader Says Opposition Figures Should Be Treated Like 'rats In The Street'

Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, has ignited controversy and raised alarm bells internationally with his recent remarks, urging citizens to treat eight opposition figures wanted by the police as "rats in the street". The opposition figures are being sought on charges of alleged national security violations, with the police offering a hefty reward of HK$1 million for information leading to their arrest.

Lee emphasised the government's commitment to vigorously pursuing individuals accused of "endangering national security" and enforcing the law to its fullest extent. Speaking during a press appearance in Guiyang, Lee stated that "we should treat the people wanted by police, especially those who violated the national security law, as rats in the street that should be avoided for our sake," as per a report from South China Morning Post.

Statement comes after arrest of disbanded political party's leader

The arrest of the former leader (Ivan Lam Long-yin) and four ex-members of the disbanded opposition political party, Demosisto, earlier this week added fuel to the growing tensions. The arrests were reportedly made in connection to alleged fundraising activities in support of Nathan Law Kwun-chung, a former legislator who left Hong Kong after the enactment of the national security legislation in 2020.

Law and 7 other activists have a bounty of $1 million on their head

Law is among the eight activists targeted by the HK$1 million rewards, which have drawn strong condemnation from Washington, London, and Canberra. The governments of these countries, including the US State Department, have expressed concerns over the dangerous precedent set by the rewards, stating that they pose a threat to human rights and fundamental freedoms globally.

Finn Lau, one of the activists with bounty on his head, speaking to NBC news on Tuesday, said that “this sort of bounty or safety risks will not deter me from continuing advocating for Hong Kong human rights and democracy". The national security law, enacted on June 30, 2020, bans so-called acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces. Article 37 and 38 of the law assert its extraterritorial reach, applying to individuals worldwide and covering offenses committed outside the city. The fate of the wanted opposition figures remains uncertain, and their supporters are calling for fair treatment and due process under the law, although, that is unlikely.