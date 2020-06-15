Hong Kong’s National Security Law Will Not Punish People Retroactively: Chinese Official

The deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Deng Zhonghua on June 15 reportedly said that the new national security laws being imposed in the former British colony might not be retroactive. While speaking at a conference organised by the Chinese Association of Hong Kong & Macau Studies, Zhonghua said that the principles used in the mainland with regard to criminal laws are not fundamentally different from those in Hong Kong.

As the Chinese government and its appointed leader in Hong Kong have been seeking to reassure local residents, foreign officials and overseas investors about the looming legislation, Zhonghua noted that both the regions include principles such as the laws will not be applied retrospectively, the presumption of innocence, suspects and defendants will have right to defence. He further also added that all these principles can be stipulated in the new legislation.

Zhonghua’s comments come after a Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng reportedly said that the Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Region’s Common Law Legal system had much in common with China’s system. Cheng noted that there are a number of commonalities between the civil and common law systems respectively in the Mainland and the HKSAR, such as retrospectivity, presumption of innocence, burden of proof and standard of proof, legal certainty, etc.

According to an international media report, Cheng also said that it was ‘impracticable and unreasonable’ to expect everything in national law to be exactly as what a statute in the HKSAR common law jurisdiction would be like. Meanwhile, Zhonghua reportedly said that the former British colony should remain in charge of most enforcement and legal processes surrounding the security legislation. However, he also mentioned that Beijing should also reserve the right to have jurisdiction over cases that seriously endanger national security under very rare circumstances.

China's new security law

China has been using all methods available in order to convince the world that the new security law is for the benefit of Hong Kong. Beijing also reportedly claimed that the law will greatly benefit the city, especially the tourism sector that forms one of the four main pillars of Hong Kong’s economy.

However, several countries including the United States, Britain, Australia, and Canada have raised concern over the new legislation. Earlier, the US and UK had also reportedly urged the United Nations to address the “serious concerns” of China’s move on Hong Kong’s autonomy. The citizens in the city have also been protesting against a national security law that was presented by the National People’s Congress (NPC) and later approved by China’s rubber-stamp parliament.

(Image: @ClaudiaMCMo/Twitter)

