Hong Kong's Opposition Civic Party Rocked By Resignation Of 11 Councillors

A total of 11 district councillors from Hong Kong’s Civic Party collectively resigned on June 20, leaving the city state’s opposition with only five councillors. The exodus from the party comes ahead of a requirement to pledge allegiance to the city and its mini-constitution or face disqualification. The stringent rule, which was passed by Hong Kong legislation on May 12, also applies to staff on non-civil service contracts and calls for legal action against any lawmaker who is deemed to defy his or her oath.

Massive resignation

The list of district councillors who quit encompass Andy yu-Tak-po from Yau Tsim Mong District, Tsuen Wan District Council chairman Sumly Chan Yuen-sum and Amy Yung Wing-Sheung of Islands District Council. Other popular figures to quit the party included Kwun Tong member Sarah Wong, and Sham Shui Po district councillors Andy Lao Ka-hang and Joshua Li Chun-hei. All the lawmakers resigned through their social media accounts without specifying any reason.

Hong Kong has a total of 18 districts with 452 district councillors. An earlier report published by South China Morning Post (SCMP) revealed that nearly 100 district councillors in Hong Kong, many of whom called for primary elections, were at risk of facing disqualification because of the new oath-taking requirement. Many councillors had then opined that they would resign rather than being subjected to the oath-taking requirement. As per the report, councillors said they were afraid of the drastic outcomes, which could include the return of public funds if the court ruled their oath to be invalid.

What is the new law?

Under the new decree, all public office holders will be required to make a "pledge of loyalty" that they must adhere to throughout their term. It includes principal government officials, cabinet members, legislators and judges as well as members of the legislature. Additionally, more than 470 district councillors and local neighbourhood officials are also subjected to the new law. The decree is scheduled to come into effect later this month, US News reported.

Beijing has been using a method of carrots and sticks for decades in a bid to coerce Hong Kong into complying with its ‘One country, Two systems’ policy. However, China switched to pragmatic measures in recent years. Last year, it passed the draconian Hong Kong National Security law using which it detained thousands of Hong Kong-ers who were alleged to show “anti-national” sentiments.

Image: Andy Yu/Facebook