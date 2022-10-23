Hu Jintao Was Escorted Out Of Communist Party Closing Ceremony As He Was 'ill': Reports

China's former president Hu Jintao who was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of the ruling Communist Party was "unwell," says the Chinese state media. The 79-year-old, who was seated next to President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People was escorted out by two stewards. He appeared reluctant to go as he also looked frail, confused, and disorientated.

Unsteady and distressed: Was Hu unwell?

In the visuals that emerged, Hu, when directed to walk out of his seat, was seen having brief exchanges with President Jinping and keeping a hand on the shoulder of Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder as he rises from his seat. Hu, who retired from his Presidency in 2013, was led out with no further explanation. As he exited, Hu appeared slightly unsteady and distressed. It is now reported that he was assisted on the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress when he entered. There was no explanation or discussion about the visuals on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo.

#BREAKING | High drama at China Communist Party meet. Former President Hu Jintao escorted out of the meet and the video is going viral on social media. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/RiFFoGdoj3 — Republic (@republic) October 22, 2022

"Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session of the party’s 20th national congress, despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently," China’s official news agency Xinhua said in a tweet late on Saturday.

"When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better," it added.

At the opening of the 20th Party Congress on Sunday, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to steer Beijing towards the path of development and fulfilling the nationalistic vision amid the geopolitical rift with the Western nations. Jinping is slated to secure his third term in power that would seal his lifelong premiership. Xi focused mainly on three of his party's policy priorities since he came to power in 2012—Hong Kong, Taiwan and most recently the zero-COVID-19 policy.

Xi Jinping, in a show of power and might, asserted that the Communist party was focused on strengthening its military might to tackle external threats. He vowed to turn the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a “world-class military." The President of China also noted that China has had clear-cut geopolitical strategies as it has taken a stand against "hegemonism and power politics" publicly.