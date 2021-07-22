'Implies Guilt': Netizens' Analysis Of China Rejecting WHO's COVID Origin Probe Proposal

China has turned down WHO's proposal to further investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked China to be more open about the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. Zeng Yixin, Vice President (VP) of China's National Health Commission, while attending a news conference objected to this kind of origin tracing and called it unacceptable.

Zeng Yixin says 'impossible for China to accept the proposal'

China's rejection of the WHO's proposal indicated a stumbling block in the painstaking global effort to determine the origin of COVID-19. The virus has taken the lives of four million people worldwide. Zeng, however, said that he was quite shocked by the proposal, adding that aspects of it did not respect common sense and violated science. Zeng even noted that members of the WHO-led team had visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year as a part of their first visit to China. The report already concluded that it was doubtful that the virus leaked from there. He reiterated that the possibility of a lab introducing the virus was “extremely unlikely,” taking the opportunity to repeat the point in English.

Netizens equally shocked

China's denial equally appalled and shocked the audience. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting people's lives directly, with many losing loved ones, not to mention the restricted quality of life and income of millions around the globe, a reaction like this from China was not taken lightly by the netizens. In fact, they expressed their emotions while questioning the Chinese Communist Party's attitude towards dealing with the matter.

Of course the CCP is tilting angrily at something that might paint them in an even worse light than they’re already in. — Social Actuality (@SocialActuality) July 22, 2021

So end of story;Predictable reply from host nation of COVID19,perhaps COVID never happened?china didn’t originate the virus?after 18-20 months? @TimesNow @CNNnews18 @NewsX — Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai (@BagaiDr) July 22, 2021

Denial of investigation and collaboration implies guilt.



China must pay for the damage caused to humanity — Martín Aguirre Muñoz (@maguirrem3) July 22, 2021

Innocent people have nothing to hide..

Guilty people will go to great lengths to hide their evidence..

Which category is the CCP in, we ask ourselves… 🤔 — Raymond Jones (@raymond25581231) July 22, 2021

Image Credits - AP