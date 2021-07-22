Last Updated:

'Implies Guilt': Netizens' Analysis Of China Rejecting WHO's COVID Origin Probe Proposal

China rejected the WHO's proposal for the second phase of investigation into COVID-19 origin probe, including a potential laboratory leak. Netizens reacted

China

China has turned down WHO's proposal to further investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked China to be more open about the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak. Zeng Yixin, Vice President (VP) of China's National Health Commission, while attending a news conference objected to this kind of origin tracing and called it unacceptable.

Zeng Yixin says 'impossible for China to accept the proposal'

China's rejection of the WHO's proposal indicated a stumbling block in the painstaking global effort to determine the origin of COVID-19. The virus has taken the lives of four million people worldwide. Zeng, however, said that he was quite shocked by the proposal, adding that aspects of it did not respect common sense and violated science. Zeng even noted that members of the WHO-led team had visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this year as a part of their first visit to China. The report already concluded that it was doubtful that the virus leaked from there. He reiterated that the possibility of a lab introducing the virus was “extremely unlikely,” taking the opportunity to repeat the point in English.

Netizens equally shocked 

China's denial equally appalled and shocked the audience. With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting people's lives directly, with many losing loved ones, not to mention the restricted quality of life and income of millions around the globe, a reaction like this from China was not taken lightly by the netizens. In fact, they expressed their emotions while questioning the Chinese Communist Party's attitude towards dealing with the matter.

