In 1998 China Threatened To Shoot Down A Balloon I Was In: Billionaire Richard Branson

As the tension between the US and China runs high over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon travelling inside US territory, British billionaire Richard Branson on Twitter shared an incident when the Chinese forces had threatened to shoot him down after his hot-air balloon flew far off course and reached Chinese territory.

Taking to Twitter, Branson wrote, "In 1998, I was in a balloon that flew far off course above Mt. Everest and down the Himalayan chain into Chinese territory (steering balloons is very difficult!). China threatened to shoot us down, but calm heads prevailed (for which we are ever grateful!).

Richard Branson shares how China threatened to shoot down a balloon he was in

The experience of his adventurous journey has been shared by Branson on his official blog website. Branson said in the article that when he was on a hot air balloon, he mistakenly violated Chinese airspace and ended up accidentally crossing the Himalayas. "I left Morocco in a hot air balloon, along with my co-pilots, Per Linstrand, and Steve Fossett, and attempted to circumnavigate the globe. My diary recounts how we violated Chinese airspace while accidentally crossing the Himalayas. Luckily, we missed Everest and K2 and managed to steer between them, "more by luck than skill this time." I said how exquisite the mountains looked during the day, but how eerie it felt to be flying over them at night."

"But having been swept into the Himalayas, we were going to cross 150 miles north of where the Chinese were expecting us, and they had revoked our permission to cross China. We had no choice but to enter," He further said, "We couldn’t land in the Himalayas; that would mean certain death. Luckily, we managed to garner some support from diplomats who convinced the Chinese to let us continue our mission—as long as we left Chinese airspace "as rapidly as possible."

"I wrote how as we were leaving the Chinese coast, we were sent a message from England: "Many congratulations, Virgin Atlantic has been permitted to be the only airline to fly from Shanghai direct from England." The blog further said, "It’s a strange world," Branson wrote. "One minute we are terrified of being shot down over Shanghai in a hot air balloon, the next we are permitted to start flying a 747 from there!". "We would have celebrated for longer had we not been heading in the direction of North Korea. We reached out to them, and to our surprise and delight, they welcomed us to fly over!" it read.

"Despite all our best efforts, our hopes of a world record were swept away by bad weather, and we crash-landed in Hawaii on Christmas Day 1998 after falling out of a Jetstream." Branson's blog further said that they were rescued unharmed by US coastguards after landing in shark-infested waters. "And we broke plenty of other world records in and out of hot air balloons too," the blog said.

Image: AP