In A First, Scientists Find Microplastics Used In Food Packaging In Human Hearts

In a latest study, scientists have discovered traces of microplastics in a human heart for the first time. This kind of substance has been commonly seen in food packaging and paints, reported the New York Post. The study has been released and published by the American Chemical Society.

A team of scientists from Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China analysed the heart tissue of 15 patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery, as per the American Chemical Society report. According to the study, microplastics are less than 5 millimetres wide or about the size of a pencil eraser and can enter the human body through the mouth, nose and other body cavities.

During the study, Doctors Kun Hua, Xiubin Yang and their team, tried to find if these particles can enter people’s cardiovascular systems through indirect and direct exposures, as per the statement. In the process, researchers collected and examined the heart tissue of the patients as well as blood samples from half of the participants.

They “detected tens to thousands of individual microplastic pieces in most tissue samples” and discovered traces of plastic in all of the blood samples. The scientists found nine types of plastic in five types of heart tissue. Evidence suggested that some microplastics were inadvertently introduced to the subjects during the surgeries.

Three separate areas of the heart have been revealed that contain plastics, including poly(methyl methacrylate), which is frequently used as a glass substitute due to its shatter-resistant properties. These particles "cannot be attributed to accidental exposure during surgery," researchers stated, reported New York Post.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely used in window frames, drainage pipes, paint, and other products, as well as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is used in clothes and food containers, were also discovered. As per the study, "The detection of in vivo MPs [microplastics] is alarming, and more studies are necessary to investigate how the MPs enter the cardiac tissues and the potential effects of MPs [microplastics] on long-term prognosis after cardiac surgery."

In 2022, a study suggested that humans consume about 5 grams of small plastic particles every week, or roughly the weight of your credit card. According to scientists at the Medical University of Vienna, plastic substances make their way into the human food chain from packaging waste and enter the body through sea salt, seafood and even drinking water. The presence of plastic in our bodies could lead to metabolic diseases like obesity, diabetes and chronic liver disease.

