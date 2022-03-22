In China, 11 Officials Punished After Couple Violates One-child Policy With 15 Children

The surging population continues to be a matter of grave concern for the Chinese adminsitration for years now, that eventually forced the regime to first impose a one-child policy and then further liberate couples to have only three children. A shocking incident has come to fore that has till now punished 11 Chinese officials and personnel. In South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, a couple with an age difference of 30 years managed to give birth to 15 children in 21 years, despite the Chinese government's stringent childbirth policy.

The couple, from Rong county in Guangxi, has been once again making headlines lately after China's Ministry of Public Security launched a probe into the human trafficking of women earlier on March 1. The search led the investigating officials to find out about 76-year-old Liang Er and his 47-year-old wife, Lu Honglan, from Guizhou Province, who gave birth to 15 children, including four boys and 11 girls, between 1995 and 2016.

In China, 11 officials punished after couple was found violating one-child policy

According to a report by Global Times, the local authorities came to know about the couple back in 2016, when Liang garnered much attention on social media for marrying a woman 30 years younger and having so many children. The couple, however, has not married each other, but they have lived together and had children by mutual consent. The investigating officials also discovered that no human trafficking or forced marriage was involved in this scenario. The family has been living under extremely poor conditions, collecting government subsidies and public donations over the years. This case has once again emphasised the negligence shown by local authorities that led to such an unusual number of children from a single couple.

Earlier, in a similar incident, authorities sacked and punished 17 officials in the Jiangsu region after a woman who was mentally unstable was found chained up by the neck by her husband, who maried her in 1998 and then had eight children with her. This case forced the government to order a nationwide search operation earlier this month to check on whether women and children without identity details, including those who are homeless or mentally or physically handicapped.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative