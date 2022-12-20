In China, 60% Of People 'may' Suffer From COVID In 3 Months, Warns Top Health Scientist

China is witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases after easing COVID-19 restrictions. Skyrocketing infection cases have overwhelmed the hospitals in China, reported Eric Feigl-Ding, who is an epidemiologist and health economist. Fiegl-Ding confirmed that more than 60% of China and 10% of Earth's population are likely to get sick over the next three months, with the death toll reaching millions.

The Chinese government is now following a new rule that states, "Let whoever needs to be infected, be infected; let whoever needs to die, die." "There were early infections, early deaths, an early peak, and an early resumption of production," Feigl-Ding explained.

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start—🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

Beijing officially reported COVID-related deaths between November 19 and 23 this year, and after nearly one month, Beijing has now reported seven deaths in the last two days, but it is believed that casualties in mainland China are vastly underreported. As per the Wall Street Journal report, Beijing Dongjiao Crematory, situated in the eastern region, has recorded a significant increase in requests for cremation and other funerary services.

"Since the COVID reopening, we've been overloaded with work," said a person from the crematorium on Friday, adding, "Right now, it's 24 hours a day." "We can't keep up."

One of the workers from Dongjia Crematory said that due to the surge in the number of dead bodies, the cremation process is being conducted in the predawn hours and in the middle of the night. "There's no other way," she added.

Why is China experiencing a surge in COVID cases?

Since the outbreak of the virus, the authorities in China have been using strict lockdowns, centralised quarantines, mass testing, and the government's rigorous contact tracing to curtail the spread of the virus. However, this strategy was abandoned after people in large numbers protested across the nation. The sudden withdrawal of COVID restrictions has now left the country in a more vulnerable situation, with hospitals and pharmacies running out of treatment resources. According to media reports, Beijing has emerged as the primary infection hotspot, with Shanghai also experiencing an increase.

China's Sinovac COVID vaccine found 'ineffective' against COVID, says report

Earlier, reports had suggested that China's Sinovac COVID vaccine was found 'ineffective' against COVID-19. "Recent studies show that Chinese vaccines such as Sinovac have only been effective up to 61% against death and 55% against sterilisation, while Moderna and Pfizer fared much better at 90% protection, reported ANI citing The Singapore Post. Further, the report stated that China's homegrown vaccines showed a weak or inactive disease-fighting ability compared to other vaccines. A study carried out by the Lancet indicated that China's Sincovac vaccine produced a weaker T-cell and didn't have the ability to fight against a deadly virus.

Image: ANI